Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Shaving heads
Total:
SH70 replacement heads are compatible with Series 7000 Shaver (S7xxx) and Star Wars shaver SW7700.
Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V-shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close, smooth shave — even on three-day stubble.
The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate when to replace the shaving heads.
1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock anticlockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert the replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.
After replacing the shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, the replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.
To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.
Shaving heads
Cleaning