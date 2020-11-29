Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Cleaning cartridge

    JC303/50
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Keep your shaver like new Keep your shaver like new Keep your shaver like new
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Cleaning cartridge

      JC303/50
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Keep your shaver like new

      The cleaning cartridge for the SmartClean system gives you a convenient way to clean, lubricate and refresh your shaver, for that new-shaver feeling every day See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £20.00

      Cleaning cartridge

      Keep your shaver like new

      The cleaning cartridge for the SmartClean system gives you a convenient way to clean, lubricate and refresh your shaver, for that new-shaver feeling every day See all benefits

      Keep your shaver like new

      The cleaning cartridge for the SmartClean system gives you a convenient way to clean, lubricate and refresh your shaver, for that new-shaver feeling every day See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £20.00

      Cleaning cartridge

      Keep your shaver like new

      The cleaning cartridge for the SmartClean system gives you a convenient way to clean, lubricate and refresh your shaver, for that new-shaver feeling every day See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Cleaning cartridge

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Keep your shaver like new

        For all SmartClean systems

        • 3-pack
        • Cleans
        • Lubricates
        • Refreshes
        Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel

        Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel

        The Dual Filter system cleans hair, foam and gel. The unique double filter prevents hairs from clogging your shaving heads, maintaining your shaver's excellent performance.

        The active lubrication reduces friction and wear on blades

        The active lubrication reduces friction and wear on blades

        The active lubrication system reduces friction and wear on shaving heads and blades, keeping your shaver performing like new for longer.

        Cleans up to 10x better than water

        Cleans up to 10x better than water

        The DualFiltration system and active lubrication leave your shaver up to 10 times cleaner than water alone

        Skin-friendly formula for a fresh and hygienic shave

        Skin-friendly formula for a fresh and hygienic shave

        The alcohol-free, skin-friendly formula gives you a fresh and hygienic shave, and it is designed to protect against skin irritation

        Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

        Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

        The new cartridge liquid for the SmartClean system has a unique formula and a pleasant fragrance. It hygienically cleans your shaver, while leaving a fresh scent on your shaving heads.

        Effectively cleans shavers used with foam and gel

        Effectively cleans shavers used with foam and gel

        The Philips SmartClean system with cleaning cartridges is the first shaver cleaning system that effectively cleans shavers used with foam and gel.

        9 months of convenient cleaning

        9 months of convenient cleaning

        One Philips cleaning cartridge lasts up to 3 months with weekly usage. This 3-pack gives you 9 months of convenient cleaning.

        For all SmartClean systems

        For all SmartClean systems

        The cleaning cartridges are suitable for all shavers with the SmartClean system.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Cleaning Cartridge
          3  pcs

        • Capacity

          Cleaning Cartridge
          3 x 6 fl oz/3 x 170 ml

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount