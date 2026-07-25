2 year warranty
Discontinued
11961U30CWB2
Type of lamp: W5W
12 V, 6000 K, daylight effect
Advanced automotive system
Number of bulbs: 2
Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signalling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED signalling lights provide you with a bright daylight effect plus up to 6000 K for positioning and interior lighting. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signalling lights.
Whether it's for parking lights, glove compartment, dashboard or trunk lighting, Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.
Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro3000 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.
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