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  • Stand out from the crowd
  • Stand out from the crowd
  • Stand out from the crowd
  • Stand out from the crowd
  • Stand out from the crowd
  • Stand out from the crowd
  • Stand out from the crowd
  • Stand out from the crowd

Discontinued

Ultinon Pro3000 SICar signalling bulb

11961U30CWB2

Stand out from the crowd
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED [˜W5W] position lights. They are daylight-bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly.
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Durable and vibrant LED signalling

Stand out from the crowd

  • Type of lamp: W5W

  • 12 V, 6000 K, daylight effect

  • Advanced automotive system

  • Number of bulbs: 2

Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signalling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED signalling lights provide you with a bright daylight effect plus up to 6000 K for positioning and interior lighting. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signalling lights.

Optimised for enhanced visibility

Whether it's for parking lights, glove compartment, dashboard or trunk lighting, Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

Easy to install and compatible with many car models

Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro3000 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

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