2 year warranty
Discontinued
12258XVB1
Feel safe, drive safe
Philips X-tremeVision halogen headlamp offers up to 100% more vision. X-tremeVision is engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate bright light. It is ECE compliant for road-legal use.
Type of lamp: H1
Pack of: 1
12 V, 55 W
Based on a unique product design, X-tremeVision offers the ultimate bright light on the road
X-tremeVision gives you a faster reaction time thanks to earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is key in preventing accidents. This product actively prevents accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.
X-tremeVision is fully compliant with ECE for road-legal use.
3.5
of 5
12
Reviews
Michl2601
02/07/2013
Deutschland
Einfach nur Top
Bin einfach nur Begeistert!!! Mehr Sicht, und viel angenehmere Lichtfarbe
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12258XVB1 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12258XVB1 car headlight bulb
joseramon67
17/12/2013
España
LA VISION ES MUY BUENA
LA ATENCION AL CLIENTE ES MUY BUENA, la calidad y fiabilidad de las lámparas es excelente
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12258XVB1 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12258XVB1 car headlight bulb
tuner
17/09/2011
Deutschland
neue scheinwerferbirne
ich bin mit der lampe sehr zu frieden bei fernlicht ist sie sogar sehr gut . beim ablendlicht müsste sie noch verbessert werden , den bei ablendlicht leuchtet sie die straße etwas fleckig aus.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12258XVB1 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12258XVB1 car headlight bulb