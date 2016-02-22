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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe

VisionMore vision

12342PRC1

2
| (1) Review
Feel safe, drive safe
Producing 30% more light compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort.
See all benefits

Up to 30% more vision compared to a standard lamp

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • 12 V, 60/55 W

  • Up to 30% more vision

  • Best value for money

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Vision bulbs project longer light beams than standard lamps

Vision bulbs project longer light beams than standard lamps

Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.

Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
1

22/02/2016

España

España

como es posible?

En el carreful 7.95, en una gasolinera 11.95.......en amazon 1.95 €. No duran nada comparadas con las philips de antes(lo mismo para Hella ,Osram........que amarillean con el tiempo y pierden intensidad.......PERO NO SE FUNDEN al año.Conclusion o se consiguen a 2 € o menos o no merecen la pena ,ni estas ni ninguna.Es tecnologia de los años 50 a precios de escandalo. ideales para poligoneros. Ya me explico porque hay tanto gañán con los faros fundidos.........

This review was made for Vision 12342PRC1 Más visión

This review was made for Vision 12342PRC1 Más visión

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