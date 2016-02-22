2 year warranty
12342PRC1
Type of lamp: H4
12 V, 60/55 W
Up to 30% more vision
Best value for money
Number of bulbs: 1
Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.
Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
keynes
22/02/2016
España
como es posible?
En el carreful 7.95, en una gasolinera 11.95.......en amazon 1.95 €. No duran nada comparadas con las philips de antes(lo mismo para Hella ,Osram........que amarillean con el tiempo y pierden intensidad.......PERO NO SE FUNDEN al año.Conclusion o se consiguen a 2 € o menos o no merecen la pena ,ni estas ni ninguna.Es tecnologia de los años 50 a precios de escandalo. ideales para poligoneros. Ya me explico porque hay tanto gañán con los faros fundidos.........
This review was made for Vision 12342PRC1 Más visión
This review was made for Vision 12342PRC1 Más visión