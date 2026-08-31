2 year warranty
12496SVB2
Drive with style
SilverVision signalling lamps are designed for drivers seeking to personalise their vehicles. With SilverVision, drivers enjoy a full Chrome effect in the front and rear indicators.
Type of lamp: PY21W
Pack of: 2
12 V, 21 W
More style
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
We highly recommend that you change your indicator bulbs in pairs for a symmetrical effect.
Which 12-V lamp for which application? Philips' Automotive offering includes the following applications: front and rear indicators.
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