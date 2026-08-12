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  • Feel safe, drive safe
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  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
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  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe

VisionPlusGreater safety and comfort

12498VPB2

Feel safe, drive safe
VisionPlus lamps produce more powerful light output compared to standard. VisionPlus is the performance choice for safety-conscious drivers. Offering high performance and excellent value, it is the right choice for demanding drivers.
See all benefits

Superior quality with enhanced visibility

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: P21W

  • 12 V, 21 W

  • Up to 60% more vision

  • Ultra-resistant car light

  • Number of bulbs: 2

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

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