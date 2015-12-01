2 year warranty
Discontinued
Daylight Guide
12 V
15 W
Simple installation with smart clip-on system. Install the brackets in any cavity and simply click the modules into place. The modules will lock tightly and are protected from theft.
Our Daylight solution stays on day and night. During the day, LED Daylight makes cars more visible and more rapidly detectable by the drivers of other vehicles or pedestrians moving in the opposite direction, which, as a whole, increases road safety. The system automatically dims at night.
The robust high-quality aluminium housing prevents corrosion and is weatherproof: water, salt, sand and dust stand no chance. The result is long life and no maintenance work.
4.6
of 5
18
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Doney
01/12/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Fantastic DRL's
Very easy to install providing you have a 12v reader (only a couple of £s from a car shop). Instructions are easy to read and understand the only tricky bit is fitting the brackets depending on your bumper. The DRL's stay on for a short time after you turn your engine off which is handy to light up your path walking to the house at night. They automatically dim when you put your lights on and i must say i feel safer that i am visible to other motorists on these winter nights.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Fire26662
03/07/2015
United Kingdom
Excellent product.
Easy to fit, look really good. Really really pleased.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
phil36
21/03/2015
United Kingdom
Great Product
Have just had these lights fitted to my Toyota RAV4 by an Auto Electrician. Took just under 2 hours, wiring straightforward and fitting brackets in Grille at same height as Fog Lights also straight forward and looks as if they were factory fitted. Dimming etc. works as it should, no extra switches or modules needed. Very pleased with finished result and performance of lights, quite bright, especially in the dark. Car is a dark Grey so think these will be a good safety feature especially at dusk or dawn. Can recommend to any car owner.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights