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Discontinued

DayLightGuideLED Daytime running lights

12825WLEDX1

4.6
| (18) Reviews | 94% recommend this product
Exclusive design signature, maximum visibility
The new generation of high-power Luxeon LED daytime running lights improve your safety and style on the road, increasing your visibility day and night.
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to drive in safety and style

Exclusive design signature, maximum visibility

  • Daylight Guide

  • 12 V

  • 15 W

Smart clip-on system

Smart clip-on system

Simple installation with smart clip-on system. Install the brackets in any cavity and simply click the modules into place. The modules will lock tightly and are protected from theft.

Dimmable: stays on night and day

Dimmable: stays on night and day

Our Daylight solution stays on day and night. During the day, LED Daylight makes cars more visible and more rapidly detectable by the drivers of other vehicles or pedestrians moving in the opposite direction, which, as a whole, increases road safety. The system automatically dims at night.

High-quality aluminium housing

High-quality aluminium housing

The robust high-quality aluminium housing prevents corrosion and is weatherproof: water, salt, sand and dust stand no chance. The result is long life and no maintenance work.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

18

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

3
2

01/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Fantastic DRL's

Very easy to install providing you have a 12v reader (only a couple of £s from a car shop). Instructions are easy to read and understand the only tricky bit is fitting the brackets depending on your bumper. The DRL's stay on for a short time after you turn your engine off which is handy to light up your path walking to the house at night. They automatically dim when you put your lights on and i must say i feel safer that i am visible to other motorists on these winter nights.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

03/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product.

Easy to fit, look really good. Really really pleased.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

21/03/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product

Have just had these lights fitted to my Toyota RAV4 by an Auto Electrician. Took just under 2 hours, wiring straightforward and fitting brackets in Grille at same height as Fog Lights also straight forward and looks as if they were factory fitted. Dimming etc. works as it should, no extra switches or modules needed. Very pleased with finished result and performance of lights, quite bright, especially in the dark. Car is a dark Grey so think these will be a good safety feature especially at dusk or dawn. Can recommend to any car owner.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

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