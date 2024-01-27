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  • High visibility for maximum safety
  • High visibility for maximum safety
  • High visibility for maximum safety
  • High visibility for maximum safety
  • High visibility for maximum safety
  • High visibility for maximum safety
  • High visibility for maximum safety
  • High visibility for maximum safety
  • High visibility for maximum safety
  • High visibility for maximum safety

DayLight 9LED Daytime running lights

12831WLEDX1

3.9
| (21) Reviews
High visibility for maximum safety
The 3rd gen. of Philips DRL, combines superior style and increased visibility. With its renewed optical design, the Philips Daylight9 offers increased mounting flexibility: a road legal solution for any car that wants to stand out from the crowd.
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Bright and attractive from every angle

High visibility for maximum safety

  • Daylight 9

  • 12 V

  • 16 W

Multiple-angle mounting for wide view light effect

Multiple-angle mounting for wide view light effect

Multiple-angle mounting for wide view light effect.

New optical design with 9 LED dots

New optical design with 9 LED dots

Due to renewed lens optics, better illumination is offered. The angle under which the legal amount of light is projected on to the road has been increased thanks to the new design.

Legally mounted on bumper angles up to +/-40°

Legally mounted on bumper angles up to +/-40°

The mounting range of the modules has increased to +/- 40 degrees horizontally, +/- 2 degrees vertically and +/- 32 degrees diagonally.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

21

Reviews

2

27/01/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A Great Enhancement To My Car

These lights are so easy to install, in all it took me no longer than a couple of hours and I’m 80 years old so not exactly a whiz kid. Everything required is included in the kit, the cables are plenty long enough and most important of all is that the fitting instructions are in big enough print to read. I looked at all available options from £30 to £130 and I am definitely made the right choice wit these.

Pros

Look good, easy to fit, and great value

Cons

Non so far

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

05/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

9 LEDs daylight bright

Except for one ballast in the control box which was defective and needed replacement, LED lights are bright as daytime running lights. Product was discontinued but instead Philips should produce higher than 9 LEDs and ensure quality without defective ballast in the control box of the 12831WLEDX1.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

23/03/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Looks like factory fitted.

After a lot of planning fitted into grill of pug 206 a treat. Wireing & lights of good quality & instructions fairly clear. Only problem was one light looked dimmer, this was cured by wedging cut off cable tie strips under lamp to tip it up slightly.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

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