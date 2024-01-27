2 year warranty
12831WLEDX1
Daylight 9
12 V
16 W
Multiple-angle mounting for wide view light effect.
Due to renewed lens optics, better illumination is offered. The angle under which the legal amount of light is projected on to the road has been increased thanks to the new design.
The mounting range of the modules has increased to +/- 40 degrees horizontally, +/- 2 degrees vertically and +/- 32 degrees diagonally.
3.9
of 5
21
Reviews
Beachcaster
27/01/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A Great Enhancement To My Car
These lights are so easy to install, in all it took me no longer than a couple of hours and I’m 80 years old so not exactly a whiz kid. Everything required is included in the kit, the cables are plenty long enough and most important of all is that the fitting instructions are in big enough print to read. I looked at all available options from £30 to £130 and I am definitely made the right choice wit these.
Pros
Look good, easy to fit, and great value
Cons
Non so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Benny
05/09/2015
United Kingdom
9 LEDs daylight bright
Except for one ballast in the control box which was defective and needed replacement, LED lights are bright as daytime running lights. Product was discontinued but instead Philips should produce higher than 9 LEDs and ensure quality without defective ballast in the control box of the 12831WLEDX1.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Peugeot206
23/03/2015
United Kingdom
Looks like factory fitted.
After a lot of planning fitted into grill of pug 206 a treat. Wireing & lights of good quality & instructions fairly clear. Only problem was one light looked dimmer, this was cured by wedging cut off cable tie strips under lamp to tip it up slightly.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DayLight 9 12831WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights