2 year warranty
Discontinued
12834UNIX2
LED-FOG [~H8/H11/H16]
6000K
+200% brighter light
Advanced automotive system
With a colour temperature of up to 6000 Kelvin, Philips X-tremeUltinon LED fog lights based on automotive-grade LUXEON technology produce a bright white, daylight-like beam. With clearer vision you're better able to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. And as you don't have to strain to see the terrain ahead, brighter lights make for a more comfortable and exciting night-time drive.
Just like our eyes are windows into our souls, so your headlights say a lot about your car. If you're looking to upgrade your style without buying a newer car, upgrading your headlights is one of the smartest ways to spend your money. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips LED fog lights. Instead of yellow, you'll get a crisp, white and modern light. For that high-end look, smart drivers choose the superior style of Philips LED fog lights.
The best car lights are not simply the ones that produce the strongest light. Creating ever-brighter LED bulbs for cars is the easier task. It's what you do with that extra light that matters. Uncontrolled bright light is not ideal for driving and can create dangerous glare. Fitted with SafeBeam technology, Philips LED fog lights concentrate light where you need it. The uniform and accurate beam pattern is designed according to road safety regulations for halogen headlights. With more precise control of light, you have greater visibility, making you a better and safer night-time driver.
Reviews
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.