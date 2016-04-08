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  • Drive with maximum safety and style
  • Drive with maximum safety and style
  • Drive with maximum safety and style
  • Drive with maximum safety and style

LED signalling and interior lighting

12956X2

12956X2

LUM12956X2

1
| (1) Review
Drive with maximum safety and style
Some vehicles equipped with a CANBus controller system may cause dash errors if you install LED bulbs. Use the Philips CEA5W warning canceller to remove these error signals and enjoy seamless performance of the Philips [~5 W] LED signalling bulbs.
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LED warning canceller

Drive with maximum safety and style

  • Type of lamp: CANbus 5 W

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V, 5 W

LED warning canceller

In some vehicles that are equipped with a CANbus control system, the installation of LED bulbs may cause error signals on the dashboard. By using Philips LED warning cancellers, you will avoid those error signals caused by the failure diagnostic of the CANbus system.

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
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2

08/04/2016

España

España

No funciona

Lo acabo instalar en un Opel Astra J junto con los led philips de 6000k para la matrícula y me dan fallo en el cuadro de mandos. ¿Hay alguna formula para que funcionen? O simplemente, no funcionan.

This review was made for 12956X2 Iluminación LED para señalización e interiores

This review was made for 12956X2 Iluminación LED para señalización e interiores

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