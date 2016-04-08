2 year warranty
12956X2
12956X2
LUM12956X2
Type of lamp: CANbus 5 W
Pack of: 2
12 V, 5 W
In some vehicles that are equipped with a CANbus control system, the installation of LED bulbs may cause error signals on the dashboard. By using Philips LED warning cancellers, you will avoid those error signals caused by the failure diagnostic of the CANbus system.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
lnegrol
08/04/2016
España
No funciona
Lo acabo instalar en un Opel Astra J junto con los led philips de 6000k para la matrícula y me dan fallo en el cuadro de mandos. ¿Hay alguna formula para que funcionen? O simplemente, no funcionan.
This review was made for 12956X2 Iluminación LED para señalización e interiores
This review was made for 12956X2 Iluminación LED para señalización e interiores