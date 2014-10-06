Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
234E5QHAW/00
Vibrant images with AH-IPS display
This attractive Philips display with ultra-narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant colour images. Mobile HD link allows you to connect your Smartphone.
Ultra-Narrow Bezel
23" (58.4 cm)
MHL
A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
3.7
of 5
12
Reviews
Caldie
06/10/2014
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
great value, top quality
good design, very thin bezel, crisp colours and comes with speakers built in. also has both VGA and HDMI connections.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite
goes
20/07/2015
Suisse
Verified buyer
Haelt was es verspricht
Passt auch farblich gut zum Mobiliar Technisch alles ok
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 274E5QHAW LCD-Monitor mit SmartImage Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 274E5QHAW LCD-Monitor mit SmartImage Lite
JJSG
23/01/2014
España
Buena calidad de imagen.
Buena calidad de imagen. Cumple con creces. Buen precio para lo que ofrece. Los altavoces son mejorables, pero los tiene y son de agradecer. Apto para ps4 y juegos en general. Excelente calidad de imagen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234E5QHAW Monitor LCD con SmartImage Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234E5QHAW Monitor LCD con SmartImage Lite
Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.