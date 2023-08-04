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Discontinued

Full HD LCD monitor

243V7QDAB/01

4.1

| (81) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

Vivid, crisp images, from edge to edge

A perfect all-round display with stunning images that stretch from edge to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact, slim design.

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Vivid, crisp images, from edge to edge

  • V Line

  • 24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

81

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

04/08/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

very nice screen

i find that when moving the screen i get a black screen don't know what that's all about but it is still a nice screen

Pros

nice clear screen

Cons

screen goes black when moving it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-07-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-07-04

18/01/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Products has great

For me work excellence. Installed original driver. work great in HDMI and WGA mode.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 243V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2021-12-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 243V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2021-12-18

08/07/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great big monitor with good sound

Nice monitor, wakes quickly from sleep, has decent image quality and colour. Sound is good for video conferencing. Good price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2020-07-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2020-07-08

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse