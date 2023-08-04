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Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
273V7QDAB/01
Vivid, crisp images, from edge to edge
A perfect all-round display with stunning images that stretch from edge to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact, slim design.
V Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!
Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that's gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display's colours and zoom levels, which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.
4.1
of 5
81
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
clayballs
04/08/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
very nice screen
i find that when moving the screen i get a black screen don't know what that's all about but it is still a nice screen
Pros
nice clear screen
Cons
screen goes black when moving it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-07-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-07-04
SbrankoS
18/01/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Products has great
For me work excellence. Installed original driver. work great in HDMI and WGA mode.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2021-12-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2021-12-18
Bobbojob
08/07/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great big monitor with good sound
Nice monitor, wakes quickly from sleep, has decent image quality and colour. Sound is good for video conferencing. Good price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2020-07-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QDAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2020-07-08
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse