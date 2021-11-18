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Discontinued
276E9QJAB/01
Stunning colour, stylish design
The Philips E line monitor features stylish design with extraordinary picture performance. A narrow border Full HD display with Ultra Wide-Color brings you to real true-to-life visuals. Enjoy superior viewing in a stylish design.
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
4.2
of 5
59
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Jordon8636
18/11/2021
United Kingdom
Perfect monitor
Works great, and screen is crisp. The speakers are good, and sharp. I bought a second
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
edddddd
02/10/2021
United Kingdom
Love it
I've had this for a couple of years now. It gives a good, reliable picture and provides good video. And it looks great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E9QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-10-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E9QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-10-02
The Earl
24/02/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product
This is a really good screen and ideal for everyday computer use. Not tried it for gaming yet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-01-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-01-24
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
The monitor may look different from feature images.