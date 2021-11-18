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Discontinued

LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

276E9QJAB/01

4.2

| (59) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

Stunning colour, stylish design

The Philips E line monitor features stylish design with extraordinary picture performance. A narrow border Full HD display with Ultra Wide-Color brings you to real true-to-life visuals. Enjoy superior viewing in a stylish design.

See all benefits

Stunning colour, stylish design

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

59

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

18/11/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect monitor

Works great, and screen is crisp. The speakers are good, and sharp. I bought a second

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

02/10/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Love it

I've had this for a couple of years now. It gives a good, reliable picture and provides good video. And it looks great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 278E9QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2020-10-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 278E9QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2020-10-02

24/02/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent product

This is a really good screen and ideal for everyday computer use. Not tried it for gaming yet.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2020-01-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2020-01-24

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  5. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  6. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.