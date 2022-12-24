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    Feel your game
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Evnia Gaming MonitorQuad HD gaming monitor

27M1N5500ZA/00

4.5
| (4) Reviews

1 award

Feel your game
This Philips gaming monitor delivers crystal-clear visuals and smooth gameplay. FreeSync, rapid 170Hz refresh rate with HDR create a polished and lifelike experience. The slim-frame display with Ultra Wide-Color enhances visual immersion.
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Feel your game

  • Evnia 5000

  • 27" (68.5 cm)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

IPS Nano colour technology extends gamut for vibrant visuals

IPS Nano colour technology extends gamut for vibrant visuals

For critical imaging, gaming and productivity needs, Nano IPS display provides precise colour accuracy across a wide viewing angle without colour shift. Richer reds, lusher greens and deeper blues. Ultra Wide-Color with IPS Nano Color technology uses KSF enhanced phosphor nanoparticles to absorb excess light created by the screen to produce amazing colour. True-to-life colour. Our display panels achieve up to 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut standard for colour purity as defined by The Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers for cinematic picture quality.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation and low latency.

Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth, fast gaming

Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth, fast gaming

When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronisation. This Philips display is certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

4

Reviews

4
2
1

24/12/2022

España

España

Verified buyer

Monitor Qhd 170mhzs

tiene una gran pantalla, gran tasa de refresco , hdr, FreeSync y filtro de azul bajo, modos de juego, me hizo decantarme por este modelo que tuviese la conectividad 2 dvi port, 2 puertos hdmi (que junto a un Chrome Cast y los altavoces integrados , te permiten ver una película o una serie. Lo que menos me gusta es la calidad de sonido de los altavoces, que suenan un poco a lata, pero con la salida de auriculares lo he conectado a la caja del subwoofer, mejorando la calidad de sonido. hubiera estado muy bien que trajese u mando a distancia, para esos días en los que usas el monitor con Netflix o Disney+ no tener que levantarte a encender o apagar el monitor, o cambiar la entrada de video

Pros

Casi todo, y a destacar su bajo consumo 31,8W, donde la media esta entre 50 y 60W

Cons

la Ubicación del botón "joystick", para moverte por los menús del monitor. La Calidad de sonido en los altavoces integrados, un Mando a distancia para encender/apagar, subir o bajar volumen de los altavoces y elegir la entrada de video

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 27M1N5500ZA Monitor para juegos Quad HD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 27M1N5500ZA Monitor para juegos Quad HD

19/11/2022

Italia

Italia

Verified buyer

Superba qualità dei colori

Monitor IPS con colori eccezionali, ottima l'ergonomia relativamente alle varie posizioni dello schermo. Ottima la dotazione di porte. Unica pecca la carica rapida USB non mi sembra così rapida!

Pros

Qualità colori

Cons

Porta USB rapida

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 27M1N5500ZA Monitor per il gioco Quad HD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 27M1N5500ZA Monitor per il gioco Quad HD

08/09/2022

Italia

Italia

Philips: una garanzia

Provengo da un Philips 27" (276E9Qjab LED Ips Freesync 75 Hz Full Hd) ma volevo qualcosa di migliore per il gaming. Devo dire che Philips è una garanzia. Ho acquistato il Philips Gaming 27M1N5500ZA - 27 Pollici QHD Monitor, 170Hz, Nano IPS e devo dire che è eccezionale. La risoluzione in 2k associata ad una RTX 3060ti mi ha affascinato sia nell'uso quotidiano che durante il gioco su Warzone. I movimenti sono molto fluidi e senza alcun bug. Ho provato ad attivare l'HDR e i video da youtube in HDR sembrano di viverli dal vivo. Insomma, un prodotto fantastico e che consiglio di acquistare per chi come me vuole un monitor non vistoso da gaming, di facile utilizzo per il lavoro e che passa al gaming senza limiti.

Pros

Qualità display, HDR, nanoIPS, 1ms, 2k, qualità materiali, possibilità di ruotarlo

Cons

Nessuno.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 27M1N5500ZA Monitor per il gioco Quad HD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 27M1N5500ZA Monitor per il gioco Quad HD

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for DP input only.

  3. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  5. MPRT adjusts the brightness for blur reduction, so the brightness cannot be adjusted while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe in time with the screen refresh rate, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.

  6. MPRT is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn this mode off when you are not using the gaming function.

  7. Display colours: 10 bits only can be reached by QHD @ 120 Hz

  8. DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976

  9. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  10. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  11. Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE 1976

  12. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  13. NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort

  14. Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/

  15. Make sure that your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

  16. The monitor may look different from feature images.