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Evnia Gaming Monitor Quad HD gaming monitor

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Evnia Gaming MonitorQuad HD gaming monitor

27M1N5500ZA/00

Evnia Gaming Monitor Quad HD gaming monitor

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Software & drivers

Smartcontrolsoftware

  • version: V7.0.0
  • ZIP file, 136.6 MB
  • 5 February 2026

Driverswindows8

  • version: 27M1N
  • ZIP file, 10 kB
  • 22 October 2021

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 8.9 MB
  • 8 February 2024

Energy label

  • PDF file, 75.1 kB
  • 8 June 2023

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