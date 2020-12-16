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Momentum4K HDR display with Ambiglow

326M6VJRMB/00

3.9

| (7) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Get in the moment

Momentum 4K UHD display with Ambiglow presents a new level of immersion. Fast action looks flawless with Adaptive-sync and low input lag. DisplayHDR 600 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment.

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Get in the moment

  • Momentum

  • 32 (31.5"/80 cm diag.)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Enhanced audio with DTS Sound™

DTS Sound is an audio-processing solution designed to optimise the playback of music, movies, streaming and games on the PC regardless of form factors. DTS Sound enables an immersive virtual surround sound experience, complete with rich bass and dialogue enhancement and maximised volume levels free of any clipping or distortion.

Ambiglow intensifies entertainment with a halo of light

Ambiglow adds a new dimension to your viewing experience. The innovative Ambiglow technology enlarges the screen by creating an immersive halo of light. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content and continuously adapts the colour and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. User-friendly options allow you to adjust the ambiance to your liking. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.

DisplayHDR 600 for excellent visual highlights

VESA-certified DisplayHDR 600 delivers a dramatically different visual experience. Unlike other "HDR-compatible" screens, true DisplayHDR 600 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colours. With the help of local dimming and high peak brightness up to 600 nits, images come to life with notable highlights featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colours, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

7

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

2

16/12/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Bildqualität und Desigfn

Einfache Installation und Bedienung. Schlichtes schönes Design. Bildqualität sehr gut - Erwartung voll erfüllt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 326M6VJRMB 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow

Date of Use 2019-11-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 326M6VJRMB 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow

Date of Use 2019-11-16

08/10/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

supper Bild

grosses Bildschirm, hochauflösende Darstellung, 4K,

Pros

klasse Bilddarstellung

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 326M6VJRMB 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow

Date of Use 2020-09-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 326M6VJRMB 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow

Date of Use 2020-09-08

16/02/2020

Sverige

Sverige

Bästa 32" konsolskärmen

Klockren till Xbox X, perfekt storlek för att ha stående på ett databord.

Pros

Freesync, lågresponstid, bra färger

Cons

EJ Dolby Vison

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 326M6VJRMB 4K HDR-skärm med Ambiglow

Date of Use 2019-08-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 326M6VJRMB 4K HDR-skärm med Ambiglow

Date of Use 2019-08-16

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976

  3. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  4. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  5. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  6. The monitor may look different from feature images.