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326M6VJRMB/00
Get in the moment
Momentum 4K UHD display with Ambiglow presents a new level of immersion. Fast action looks flawless with Adaptive-sync and low input lag. DisplayHDR 600 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment.
Momentum
32 (31.5"/80 cm diag.)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
DTS Sound is an audio-processing solution designed to optimise the playback of music, movies, streaming and games on the PC regardless of form factors. DTS Sound enables an immersive virtual surround sound experience, complete with rich bass and dialogue enhancement and maximised volume levels free of any clipping or distortion.
Ambiglow adds a new dimension to your viewing experience. The innovative Ambiglow technology enlarges the screen by creating an immersive halo of light. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content and continuously adapts the colour and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. User-friendly options allow you to adjust the ambiance to your liking. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.
VESA-certified DisplayHDR 600 delivers a dramatically different visual experience. Unlike other "HDR-compatible" screens, true DisplayHDR 600 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colours. With the help of local dimming and high peak brightness up to 600 nits, images come to life with notable highlights featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colours, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.
3.9
of 5
7
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
MRa311
16/12/2020
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Bildqualität und Desigfn
Einfache Installation und Bedienung. Schlichtes schönes Design. Bildqualität sehr gut - Erwartung voll erfüllt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 326M6VJRMB 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow
Date of Use 2019-11-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 326M6VJRMB 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow
Date of Use 2019-11-16
hgjhbu
08/10/2020
Deutschland
supper Bild
grosses Bildschirm, hochauflösende Darstellung, 4K,
Pros
klasse Bilddarstellung
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 326M6VJRMB 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow
Date of Use 2020-09-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 326M6VJRMB 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow
Date of Use 2020-09-08
Hej Hej
16/02/2020
Sverige
Bästa 32" konsolskärmen
Klockren till Xbox X, perfekt storlek för att ha stående på ett databord.
Pros
Freesync, lågresponstid, bra färger
Cons
EJ Dolby Vison
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 326M6VJRMB 4K HDR-skärm med Ambiglow
Date of Use 2019-08-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 326M6VJRMB 4K HDR-skärm med Ambiglow
Date of Use 2019-08-16
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
The monitor may look different from feature images.