2 year warranty
Discontinued
12258XV+S2
Take performance to the extreme
Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer.
Type of lamp: H1
Pack of: 2
12 V, 55 W
More light
The bright white light (3.500 K) is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technologyTM produces a more powerful light. So you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.
Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision is optimised for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high-performance lamp.
With a combination of more light and increased colour temperature, Philips X-tremeVision qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.
3.8
of 5
296
Reviews
Cheerios
28/09/2026
United Kingdom
Gt200 H7
Superb product with excellent performance. The difference is literally night and day, things appear sharper and brighter, clarity is improved in every aspect. Yes they’re not as durable as a lower output bulb, but I believe the sacrifice is definitely worth the performance and safety gained. As the saying goes “ there is no such thing as a free lunch” well rarely
This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance
Date of Use 2025-10-08
This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance
Date of Use 2025-10-08
Joc 1983
10/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
For now is ok
Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2024-10-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2024-10-10
Athamas
09/12/2015
United Kingdom
A value for money xenon bulb
Ideal for replacement bulb with better brightness at the right side in compared with lamps which have replaced. The kelvin in low beam is what you need from a xenon bulb especially on wet roads and the high beam on my ABL lights is amazing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 85415VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 85415VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb