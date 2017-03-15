2 year warranty
Discontinued
42403XVC1
Type of lamp: D3S
Pack of: 1
42 V, 35 W
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.
Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Johaken42
15/03/2017
France
Parfaite
En remplacement des ampoules d'origines sur une Audi A4 B8, je suis parfaitement satisfait de l'éclairage de cette ampoule xenon. Blanc pur avec léger reflet bleu très clair. J'ai adoré.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon X-tremeVision plus 42403XVC1 Lampe xénon pour éclairage automobile
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon X-tremeVision plus 42403XVC1 Lampe xénon pour éclairage automobile
danny67
10/03/2014
Italia
Leggermente + bianche a terra la luce migliora realmente
Nonostante un gruppo ottico sporco e mal progettato da valeo per l'audi a5 prima serie, dopo aver montato queste lampade ho constatato miglioramenti sia come potenza del fascio che come colore tendente maggiormente al bianco. Certamente se i fari fossero stati nuovi avrei apprezzato maggiormente tuttavia sono soddisfatto. Purtroppo se intendete acquistarle in italia vi spennano ma se girate sui siti tedeschi le portate a casa ad un prezzo + ragionevole.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon X-tremeVision plus 42403XVC1 Lampadina per fari allo Xenon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon X-tremeVision plus 42403XVC1 Lampadina per fari allo Xenon
GiuseppeB
01/01/2016
Italia
Delusione
Montato una coppia di lampadine D3S su Ford Kuga II (anno 2013) con fari nuovi. Luminosità e temperatura della luce identica alle lampadine originali. Nessuna differenza riscontrata dopo il montaggio.
This review was made for Xenon X-tremeVision plus 42403XVC1 Lampadina per fari allo Xenon
This review was made for Xenon X-tremeVision plus 42403XVC1 Lampadina per fari allo Xenon