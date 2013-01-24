Home
    LED

    4K UHD LED Smart TV

    43PUS7506/12
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}
      for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/4/43pus7506_12/43pus7506_12_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
      for more information, download here

      LED 4K UHD LED Smart TV

      43PUS7506/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      LED 4K UHD LED Smart TV

      LED 4K UHD LED Smart TV

        Smart looks. Perfect picture. Smooth motion.

        4K HDR Smart LED TV

        • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        • 108 cm (43")
        • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
        • Smart TV
        Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

        Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

        Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means that the HDR content that you watch will look—and sound—glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.

        The smart way to enjoy your TV. SAPHI

        The fast, intuitive SAPHI operating system makes your Philips smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips smart TV apps.

        Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

        The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

        Great for gaming. Low latency on any console.

        Your Philips TV boasts the latest HDMI connectivity, and it automatically switches to a low-latency setting when you start playing a game on your console.

        One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

        SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix and more.

        Philips TV Collection. Netflix, Prime Video and more.

        Slim, attractive design

        Looking for a TV that fits with your room? This 4K smart TV is dressed for the occasion! The virtually bezel-free screen goes with just about any interior scheme. While the slim feet make it seem as if the screen is floating above your TV unit or table.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          43  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          108  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Picture enhancement
          • Dolby Vision
          • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
          • Ultra Resolution
          • HDR10+ compatible
          • Micro Dimming
          Pixel engine
          P5 Perfect Picture Engine

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs on all HDMI
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
          Video inputs on all HDMI
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported
          • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
          • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

        • Smart TV Features

          User Interaction
          • SimplyShare
          • Screen mirroring
          SmartTV apps*
          • Online video stores
          • Open Internet browser
          • TV on demand
          • YouTube
          • Netflix TV
          Ease of Installation
          • Auto detect Philips devices
          • Network installation wizard
          • Settings assistant wizard
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          • Online firmware upgrade
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • Advance - Shift
          • Basic - Fill Screen
          • Fit to screen
          • Zoom, stretch
          • Wide screen
          Ease of Use
          • One-stop smart menu button
          • On-screen user manual
          Voice assistant*
          • Amazon Alexa built-in
          • Works with Google Assistant

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Dual Core

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          MPEG Support
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext
          HEVC support
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          3
          Number of USBs
          2
          Wireless connections
          Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2 x 2, Single band
          Other connections
          • Satellite Connector
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Headphone out
          • Service connector
          HDMI features
          • Audio Return Channel
          • 4K
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI
          HDMI ARC
          Yes on HDMI1
          HDMI eARC
          Yes on HDMI1
          HDMI VRR
          Yes on HDMI1 and HDMI2

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • HEVC (H.265)
          • VP9
          • AV1
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SMI
          • .SRT
          • .SUB
          • .TXT
          • .ASS
          • .SSA
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG
          • 360 photo
          • HEIF

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Ambient temperature
          5°C to 35°C
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3 W
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode
          • Light sensor
          Mercury content
          0  mg
          Presence of lead
          Yes*

        • EU Energy card

          EPREL registration numbers
          470493
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          43
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          108
          Energy class for SDR
          G
          On mode power demand for SDR
          63  W
          Energy class for HDR
          G
          On mode power demand for HDR
          100  W
          Networked standby mode
          <2.0  W
          Off mode power consumption
          n.a.
          Panel technology used
          LED LCD

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          20 W
          Sound Enhancement
          • A.I. Sound
          • Clear Dialogue
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • Night mode
          • Auto Volume Leveller
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • A.I. EQ
          Speaker configuration
          2 x 10 W full-range speaker

        • Dimensions

          Box width
          1070.0  mm
          Box height
          650.0  mm
          Box depth
          140.0  mm
          Set Width
          958.4  mm
          Set Height
          560.2  mm
          Set Depth
          82.1  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          958.4  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          590.2  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          226.6  mm
          Stand depth
          218.6  mm
          Stand height
          30.0  mm
          Stand width
          773.6  mm
          Product weight
          7.6  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          7.8  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          10.1  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          100 x 200 mm
          100 x 200 mm

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Matt black bezel
          Stand design
          Matt black blade sticks

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Legal and safety brochure
          • Tabletop stand

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Tabletop stand

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
            • Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.