    LED

    4K UHD LED Smart TV

    55PUS7506/12
      Smart looks. Perfect picture. Smooth motion.

      If it's a film today, your favourite shows tomorrow and sports on the weekend, this Philips 4K TV will always give you a perfect picture. HDR shows look brilliant and gaming is smooth and responsive. Plus you get premium Dolby Atmos sound. See all benefits

        4K HDR Smart LED TV

        • 139 cm (55")
        • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
        • Smart TV
        Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

        Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

        Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

        Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means that the HDR content that you watch will look—and sound—glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.

        The smart way to enjoy your TV. SAPHI

        The smart way to enjoy your TV. SAPHI

        The fast, intuitive SAPHI operating system makes your Philips smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips smart TV apps.

        Great for gaming. Low latency on any console.

        Great for gaming. Low latency on any console.

        Your Philips TV boasts the latest HDMI connectivity, and it automatically switches to a low-latency setting when you start playing a game on your console.

        One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

        One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

        SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix and more.

        Philips TV Collection. Netflix, Prime Video and more.

        Philips TV Collection. Netflix, Prime Video and more.

        Slim, attractive design

        Looking for a TV that fits with your room? This 4K smart TV is dressed for the occasion! The virtually bezel-free screen goes with just about any interior scheme. While the slim feet make it seem as if the screen is floating above your TV unit or table.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          55  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          139  cm
          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Picture enhancement
          • Ultra Resolution
          • Dolby Vision
          • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
          • HDR10+ compatible
          • Micro Dimming
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          55 inch

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs on all HDMI
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
          Video inputs on all HDMI
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported
          • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
          • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          MPEG Support
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext
          HEVC support
          Yes

        • Smart TV Features

          User Interaction
          • SimplyShare
          • Screen mirroring
          SmartTV apps*
          • Online video stores
          • Open Internet browser
          • TV on demand
          • YouTube
          • Netflix TV
          Ease of Installation
          • Auto detect Philips devices
          • Network installation wizard
          • Settings assistant wizard
          Ease of Use
          • One-stop smart menu button
          • On-screen user manual
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          • Online firmware upgrade
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • Advance - Shift
          • Basic - Fill Screen
          • Fit to screen
          • Zoom, stretch
          • Wide screen
          Voice assistant*
          Works with Google Assistant

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • HEVC (H.265)
          • VP9
          • AV1
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SMI
          • .SRT
          • .SUB
          • .TXT
          • .ASS
          • .SSA
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG
          • 360 photo
          • HEIF

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Dual Core

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          20 W
          Speaker configuration
          2 x 10 W full-range speaker
          Sound Enhancement
          • A.I. Sound
          • Clear Dialogue
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • Night mode
          • Auto Volume Leveller
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • A.I. EQ

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          3
          HDMI features
          • Audio Return Channel
          • 4K
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          Number of USBs
          2
          Wireless connection
          Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2 x 2, Single band
          Other connections
          • Satellite Connector
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Headphone out
          • Service connector
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI
          HDMI ARC
          Yes on HDMI1
          HDMI eARC
          Yes on HDMI1
          HDMI VRR
          Yes on HDMI1 and HDMI2

        • EU Energy card

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          55
          EPREL registration numbers
          613773
          Energy class for SDR
          G
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          139
          On mode power demand for SDR
          88  kWh/1000h
          Energy class for HDR
          G
          On mode power demand for HDR
          136  kWh/1000h
          Off mode power consumption
          n.a.
          Networked standby mode
          <2.0  W
          Panel technology used
          LED LCD

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Ambient temperature
          5°C to 35°C
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3 W
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode
          • Light sensor
          Off mode power consumption
          N/A

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Legal and safety brochure
          • Tabletop stand

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Matt black bezel
          Stand design
          Matt black blade sticks

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1227.7  mm
          Set Height
          712.1  mm
          Set Depth
          87.1  mm
          Product weight
          13.1  kg
          Set width (with stand)
          1227.6  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          742.7  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          256.2  mm
          Product weight (+stand)
          13.3  kg
          Box width
          1360.0  mm
          Box height
          840.0  mm
          Box depth
          160.0  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          17.9  kg
          Stand width
          728.5  mm
          Stand height
          30.0  mm
          Stand depth
          245.3  mm
          Wall-mount compatible
          100 x 200 mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Tabletop stand

            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
            • Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.
