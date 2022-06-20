Search terms

    OLED

    4K UHD OLED Android TV

    48OLED707/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Watch. Play. Immerse. Watch. Play. Immerse. Watch. Play. Immerse.
      -{discount-value}
      G here
      for more information, download here (PDF 197.0KB)

      Overall Rating / 5

      Watch. Play. Immerse.

      The lifelike picture you want from our most affordable OLED TV. Responsive gaming that keeps you on top of the action. Thrilling sound for shows, movies and more. Whatever you love, immersive Ambilight makes it better. See all benefits

      Watch. Play. Immerse.

      The lifelike picture you want from our most affordable OLED TV. Responsive gaming that keeps you on top of the action. Thrilling sound for shows, movies and more. Whatever you love, immersive Ambilight makes it better. See all benefits

      Watch. Play. Immerse.

      The lifelike picture you want from our most affordable OLED TV. Responsive gaming that keeps you on top of the action. Thrilling sound for shows, movies and more. Whatever you love, immersive Ambilight makes it better. See all benefits

      Watch. Play. Immerse.

      The lifelike picture you want from our most affordable OLED TV. Responsive gaming that keeps you on top of the action. Thrilling sound for shows, movies and more. Whatever you love, immersive Ambilight makes it better. See all benefits

        OLED

        OLED

        4K UHD OLED Android TV

        Total:

        Watch. Play. Immerse.

        4K UHD OLED Android TV

        • P5 AI perfect picture engine
        • Dolby Atmos sound
        • 3 sided Ambilight TV
        • 121 cm (48") Android TV
        Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

        Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

        Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.

        Premium design. Packed for the future

        Premium design. Packed for the future

        The ultra-thin metal bezel and dark satin chrome metal feet lend this TV a real sense of style — while the remote features shortcut buttons for your favourite streaming services. Our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.

        Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

        Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

        Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

        With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to movies in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your Philips TV as a central speaker.

        Epic gaming. Ultra-low latency 120 Hz. G-sync, VRR, Freesync.

        Epic gaming. Ultra-low latency 120 Hz. G-sync, VRR, Freesync.

        Play without limits. Your HDMI 2.1-enabled Philips TV lets you make the most of your next-gen gear with super-responsive gameplay and incredibly smooth graphics. Make that jump, turn on a dime or drift perfectly through a corner—while Ambilight gaming mode makes every thrill bigger.

        Simply smart. Android TV.

        Simply smart. Android TV.

        Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want—when you want it. You can customise the home screen to display your favourite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

        The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

        With Philips Ambilight, every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

        This is what lifelike feels like. Philips OLED TV.

        Want to feel the full power of every scene? The lifelike picture of your Philips OLED TV always looks great, even if viewed from an angle. Blacks are always black, never grey, and you'll see every detail in shadows or bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported—you'll feel immersed like never before.

        Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

        Control the TV's Google Assistant or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Version
          3 sided
          Ambilight Features
          • Built-in Ambilight+hue
          • Ambilight Music
          • Game Mode
          • Wall colour adaptive
          • Lounge mode
          • AmbiWakeup
          • AmbiSleep
          • Philips Wireless Home Speakers
            Compatible with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
          • Ambilight Aurora
          • Ambilight Boot-Up Animation

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          4K Ultra HD OLED
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          121  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Native refresh rate
          120  Hz
          Pixel engine
          P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
          Picture enhancement
          • Wide Colour Gamut 99% DCI/P3
          • Dolby Vision
          • Perfect Natural Motion
          • A.I. PQ mode
          • Micro Dimming Perfect
          • CalMAN Ready
          • Film-maker mode
          • HDR10+ Adaptive

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs on HDMI 1/2
          • HDMI 2.1 supported
          • up to 4K UHD 120 Hz
          • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
          • HDR10+/Dolby Vision
          Computer inputs on HDMI 3/4
          • HDMI 2.0 supported
          • up to 4K UHD 60 Hz
          Video inputs on HDMI 1/2
          • HDMI 2.1 supported
          • up to 4K UHD 120 Hz
          • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
          • HDR10+/Dolby Vision
          Video inputs on HDMI 3/4
          • HDMI 2.0 supported
          • up to 4K UHD 60 Hz

        • Android TV

          OS
          Android TV™ 11 (R)
          Memory size (Flash)
          16 GB*
          Pre-installed apps
          • Google Play Movies*
          • Google Search
          • YouTube
          • BBC iPlayer
          • Netflix
          • Disney+
          • Fitness App
          • Spotify
          • Amazon Prime Video
          • Apple TV
          • YouTube Music

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Quad Core

        • Smart TV Features

          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Programme
          • Pause TV
          • USB recording*
          Voice assistant*
          • Google Assistant built in
          • Works with Alexa

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          HEVC support
          Yes

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3 W
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Light sensor
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode

        • Sound

          Audio
          • 2.1 Channel
          • Output power: 70 Watt (RMS)
          Codec
          • AC-4
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • DTS-HD(M6)
          • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.5
          Speaker configuration
          10 W x 4 mid-high speaker, 30 W sub-woofer
          Sound Enhancement
          • A.I. Sound
          • Clear Dialogue
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • Dolby Volume Leveller
          • Night mode
          • A.I. EQ
          • DTS Play-Fi
          • Mimi Sound Personalisation

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          4
          Number of USBs
          3
          Wireless connection
          • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
          • Bluetooth 5.0
          Other connections
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Headphone out
          • Satellite Connector
          • Service connector
          HDMI features
          • 4K
          • Audio Return Channel
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI
          HDMI ARC
          Yes for all ports
          HDMI 2.1 features
          • eARC on HDMI 2
          • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
          • FreeSync Premium
          • G-SYNC Compatible
          • VRR on HDMI 1/2

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • VP9
          • HEVC (H.265)
          • AV1
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SRT
          • .SUB
          • .TXT
          • .SMI
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          • FLAC
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG
          • 360 photo
          • HEIF

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Metal bezel frame
          Stand design
          Metal dark chrome peak sticks

        • Dimensions

          Box depth
          150.0  mm
          Box height
          770.0  mm
          Box width
          1214.0  mm
          Set Depth
          58.0  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          240.0  mm
          Set Height
          615.4  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          633.7  mm
          Set Width
          1068.5  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1068.5  mm
          Stand depth
          240.0  mm
          Stand height
          19.0  mm
          Stand width
          783.0  mm
          Product weight
          13.8  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          14.4  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          19.0  kg
          Wall-mount compatible
          300 x 300 mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Legal and safety brochure
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • Tabletop stand

        • EU Energy card

          EPREL registration numbers
          1225545
          Energy class for SDR
          G
          On mode power demand for SDR
          66  kWh/1000h
          Energy class for HDR
          F
          On mode power demand for HDR
          58  kWh/1000h
          Networked standby mode
          <2.0  W
          Off mode power consumption
          n.a.
          Panel technology used
          OLED

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Tabletop stand

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Philips OLED TV panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
            • Memory size (Flash): 16 G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
            • Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.
