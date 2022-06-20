Other items in the box
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Legal and safety brochure
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- Tabletop stand
Watch. Play. Immerse.
The lifelike picture you want from our most affordable OLED TV. Responsive gaming that keeps you on top of the action. Thrilling sound for shows, movies and more. Whatever you love, immersive Ambilight makes it better. See all benefits
4K UHD OLED Android TV
Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.
The ultra-thin metal bezel and dark satin chrome metal feet lend this TV a real sense of style — while the remote features shortcut buttons for your favourite streaming services. Our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.
Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to movies in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your Philips TV as a central speaker.
Play without limits. Your HDMI 2.1-enabled Philips TV lets you make the most of your next-gen gear with super-responsive gameplay and incredibly smooth graphics. Make that jump, turn on a dime or drift perfectly through a corner—while Ambilight gaming mode makes every thrill bigger.
Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want—when you want it. You can customise the home screen to display your favourite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.
With Philips Ambilight, every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
Want to feel the full power of every scene? The lifelike picture of your Philips OLED TV always looks great, even if viewed from an angle. Blacks are always black, never grey, and you'll see every detail in shadows or bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported—you'll feel immersed like never before.
Control the TV's Google Assistant or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.
