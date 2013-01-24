Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    OLED

    4K UHD OLED Android TV

    48OLED806/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Uniquely immersive. Completely beautiful. Uniquely immersive. Completely beautiful. Uniquely immersive. Completely beautiful.
      -{discount-value}

      OLED 4K UHD OLED Android TV

      48OLED806/12
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Uniquely immersive. Completely beautiful.

      The thrillingly realistic picture on this gorgeous OLED TV combines with immersive 4 sided Ambilight to create cinema-sized excitement. Whatever you watch or play, the action will leap from the screen—right into your living room. See all benefits

      OLED 4K UHD OLED Android TV

      Uniquely immersive. Completely beautiful.

      The thrillingly realistic picture on this gorgeous OLED TV combines with immersive 4 sided Ambilight to create cinema-sized excitement. Whatever you watch or play, the action will leap from the screen—right into your living room. See all benefits

      Uniquely immersive. Completely beautiful.

      The thrillingly realistic picture on this gorgeous OLED TV combines with immersive 4 sided Ambilight to create cinema-sized excitement. Whatever you watch or play, the action will leap from the screen—right into your living room. See all benefits

      OLED 4K UHD OLED Android TV

      Uniquely immersive. Completely beautiful.

      The thrillingly realistic picture on this gorgeous OLED TV combines with immersive 4 sided Ambilight to create cinema-sized excitement. Whatever you watch or play, the action will leap from the screen—right into your living room. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Smart TV

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        OLED

        OLED

        4K UHD OLED Android TV

        Total:

        Uniquely immersive. Completely beautiful.

        4K UHD OLED Android TV

        • P5 AI perfect picture engine
        • Dolby Atmos sound
        • 4 sided Ambilight TV
        • 121 cm (48") Android TV
        All-round immersion. 4 sided Ambilight.

        All-round immersion. 4 sided Ambilight.

        With Philips 4 sided Ambilight, every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

        Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

        Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

        Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.

        This is what lifelike feels like. Philips OLED TV.

        This is what lifelike feels like. Philips OLED TV.

        With a Philips OLED TV, you get a wider viewing angle and a uniquely lifelike picture. Blacks are deeper. Colours are truer. Details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced. All major HDR formats are supported. You'll feel the full power of every scene.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

        Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means that the HDR content that you watch will look—and sound—glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.

        Premium design. From stand to remote.

        Premium design. From stand to remote.

        Every inch of this TV looks and feels premium. The ultra-thin metal bezel. The soft, textured leather-backed remote with backlit keys. Or the reversible two-tone metal feet—which you can fit to the TV either way around, depending on the tone you prefer.

        Simply smart. Android TV.

        Simply smart. Android TV.

        Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want—when you want it. You can customise the home screen to display your favourite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

        Great for gaming. Ultra-low latency on any console

        Great for gaming. Ultra-low latency on any console

        Your Philips TV boasts the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity and automatically switches to an ultra-low-latency setting when you start playing a game on your console. VRR and Freesync are supported for smooth fast-action gameplay. Ambilight's gaming mode brings the thrill right into the room.

        Multi-room audio. DTS Play-Fi

        Multi-room audio. DTS Play-Fi

        With DTS Play-Fi on your Philips TV you can connect to compatible speakers in any room. Got wireless speakers in the kitchen? Listen to the film while you make a snack or keep up with the sports commentary while you get everyone drinks.

        Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

        Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

        Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant. Control the TV or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

        Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

        Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

        Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Version
          4 sided
          Ambilight Features
          • Built-in Ambilight+hue
          • Ambilight Music
          • Game Mode
          • Wall colour adaptive
          • Lounge mode
          • AmbiWakeup
          • AmbiSleep
          • Philips Wireless Home Speakers
            Compatible with Philips Wireless Home Speakers

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          4K Ultra HD OLED
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          48  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          121  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Pixel engine
          P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
          Picture enhancement
          • Ultra Resolution
          • Wide Colour Gamut 99% DCI/P3
          • Dolby Vision
          • HDR10+
          • Perfect Natural Motion
          • A.I. PQ mode
          • CalMAN Ready
          • ISF Colour Management
          • Micro Dimming Perfect

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs on all HDMI
          • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
          • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160@120Hz
          Video inputs on all HDMI
          • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
          • HDR10+/Dolby Vision
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160@120Hz

        • Android TV

          OS
          Android TV™ 10 (Q)
          Pre-installed apps
          • Google Play Movies*
          • Google Play Music*
          • Google Search
          • YouTube
          • Amazon instant video
          • BBC iPlayer
          • Netflix
          • Amazon Prime Video
          • Disney+
          • Fitness App
          • Spotify
          Memory size (Flash)
          16 GB*

        • Smart TV Features

          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Programme
          • Pause TV
          • USB recording*
          Ease of Installation
          • Auto detect Philips devices
          • Network installation wizard
          • Settings assistant wizard
          • Device connection wizard
          Ease of Use
          • One-stop smart menu button
          • On-screen user manual
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          • Online firmware upgrade
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • Basic - Fill Screen
          • Fit to screen
          • Advance - Shift
          • Zoom, stretch
          • Wide screen
          Remote Control
          • with Voice
          • with Key light
          • with Muirhead leather
          User Interaction
          SimplyShare
          Voice assistant*
          • Google Assistant built in
          • RC with Mic.
          • Works with Alexa

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Quad Core

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          HEVC support
          Yes
          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          MPEG Support
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          4
          Number of USBs
          3
          Wireless connections
          • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
          • Bluetooth 5.0
          Other connections
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Headphone out
          • Satellite Connector
          • Service connector
          HDMI features
          • 4K
          • Audio Return Channel
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI
          HDMI ARC
          Yes for all ports
          HDMI eARC
          Yes on HDMI2
          HDMI VRR
          • Yes on all HDMI ports
          • FreeSync Premium

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • VP9
          • HEVC (H.265)
          • AV1
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SRT
          • .SUB
          • .TXT
          • .SMI
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG
          • 360 photo
          • HEIF

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3 W
          Off mode power consumption
          N/A
          Ambient temperature
          5°C to 35°C
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Light sensor
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode
          Mercury content
          0  mg
          Presence of lead
          Yes*

        • EU Energy card

          EPREL registration numbers
          667060
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          48
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          121
          Energy class for SDR
          G
          On mode power demand for SDR
          88  W
          Energy class for HDR
          G
          On mode power demand for HDR
          84  W
          Networked standby mode
          <2.0  W
          Off mode power consumption
          n.a.
          Panel technology used
          OLED

        • Sound

          Audio
          • Output power: 50 Watt (RMS)
          • 2.1 Channel
          Codec
          • AC-4
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • DTS-HD(M6)
          • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.5
          Speaker configuration
          10 W x 2 mid-high speaker, 30 W sub-woofer
          Sound Enhancement
          • A.I. Sound
          • Clear Dialogue
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • Dolby Volume Leveller
          • Night mode
          • A.I. EQ
          • DTS Play-Fi
          • Mimi Sound Personalisation

        • Dimensions

          Box depth
          150.0  mm
          Box height
          770.0  mm
          Box width
          1214.0  mm
          Product weight
          13.8  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          14.2  kg
          Set Depth
          68.0  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          280.0  mm
          Set Height
          615.4  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          629.0  mm
          Set Width
          1068.5  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1068.5  mm
          Stand depth
          280.0  mm
          Stand height
          15.0  mm
          Stand width
          779.0  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          17.4  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          300 x 300 mm

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Gun metal grey frame
          Stand design
          Metal dual tone finish sticks

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • Legal and safety brochure
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide (x 1)
          • Remote Control
          • Tabletop stand
          Included batteries
          2 x AAA Batteries

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • *Memory size (Flash): 16 GB (the actual available disk space may differ depending on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system etc.)
            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
            • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
            • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
            • Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Cloud Gaming offering depends on game providers.