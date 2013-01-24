Home
    LED

    4K UHD LED Smart TV

    50PUS7505/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Big on looks. Solid on sound. Big on looks. Solid on sound. Big on looks. Solid on sound.
      -{discount-value}
      for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/5/50pus7505_12/50pus7505_12_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
      for more information, download here

      LED 4K UHD LED Smart TV

      50PUS7505/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Big on looks. Solid on sound.

      Lose yourself in the moment. This Philips HDR TV delivers superb picture quality plus premium Dolby Atmos sound. HDR streaming series, games and sports look truly great. The SAPHI dashboard gives you quick access to the content you love.

      LED 4K UHD LED Smart TV

      Big on looks. Solid on sound.

      Lose yourself in the moment. This Philips HDR TV delivers superb picture quality plus premium Dolby Atmos sound. HDR streaming series, games and sports look truly great. The SAPHI dashboard gives you quick access to the content you love. See all benefits

      Big on looks. Solid on sound.

      Lose yourself in the moment. This Philips HDR TV delivers superb picture quality plus premium Dolby Atmos sound. HDR streaming series, games and sports look truly great. The SAPHI dashboard gives you quick access to the content you love. See all benefits

      LED 4K UHD LED Smart TV

      Big on looks. Solid on sound.

      Lose yourself in the moment. This Philips HDR TV delivers superb picture quality plus premium Dolby Atmos sound. HDR streaming series, games and sports look truly great. The SAPHI dashboard gives you quick access to the content you love. See all benefits

        Big on looks. Solid on sound.

        4K HDR Smart LED TV

        • 126 cm (50")
        • HDR 10+ supported
        • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        • Smart TV
        Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

        Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

        The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

        Philips 4K UHD TV. Vibrant HDR picture.

        Philips 4K UHD TV. Vibrant HDR picture.

        Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.

        Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

        Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

        Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look—and sound—gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness and colour that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail and depth.

        Saphi Smart TV. The smart way to enjoy your TV.

        Saphi Smart TV. The smart way to enjoy your TV.

        SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix and more.

        HDR10+ supported. See more of what the director intended.

        HDR10+ supported. See more of what the director intended.

        Your Philips TV is primed to get the most out of the HDR10+ video format. Contrast, colour and brightness levels are adjusted from frame to frame. Whether it's a must-watch series or the new blockbuster, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.

        One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

        One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

        SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix and more.

        Philips TV Collection. Netflix, Prime Video and more.

        Philips TV Collection. Netflix, Prime Video and more.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          50  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          126  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Picture enhancement
          • Ultra Resolution
          • Dolby Vision
          • HDR10+
          • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
          • 1500 PPI
          • Micro Dimming
          Pixel engine
          P5 Perfect Picture Engine

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs on all HDMI
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
          Video inputs on all HDMI
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported
          • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
          • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

        • Smart TV Features

          User Interaction
          • SimplyShare
          • Screen mirroring
          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          SmartTV apps*
          • Online video stores
          • Open Internet browser
          • TV on demand
          • YouTube
          • Netflix TV
          Ease of Installation
          • Auto detect Philips devices
          • Network installation wizard
          • Settings assistant wizard
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          • Online firmware upgrade
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • Advance - Shift
          • Basic - Fill Screen
          • Fit to screen
          • Zoom, stretch
          • Wide screen
          Ease of Use
          • One-stop smart menu button
          • On-screen user manual

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Dual Core

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          MPEG Support
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext
          HEVC support
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          3
          Number of USBs
          2
          Wireless connections
          Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2 x 2, Single band
          Other connections
          • Satellite Connector
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Headphone out
          • Service connector
          HDMI features
          • Audio Return Channel
          • 4K
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • HEVC (H.265)
          • VP9
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SMI
          • .SRT
          • .SUB
          • .TXT
          • .ASS
          • .SSA
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG
          • 360 photo
          • HEIF

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Ambient temperature
          5°C to 35°C
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3 W
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode
          Mercury content
          0  mg
          Presence of lead
          Yes*
          Off mode power consumption
          N/A

        • EU Energy card

          EPREL registration numbers
          355214
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          50
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          126
          Energy class for SDR
          G
          On mode power demand for SDR
          144  W
          Energy class for HDR
          G
          On mode power demand for HDR
          74  W
          Networked standby mode
          <2.0  W
          Off mode power consumption
          n.a.
          Panel technology used
          LED LCD

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          20 W
          Sound Enhancement
          • 5 Band Equalizer
          • A.I. Sound
          • Clear Dialogue
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • Night mode
          • Auto Volume Leveller
          • Bass Enhancement
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • Dolby Volume Leveller
          Speaker configuration
          2 x 10 W full-range speaker

        • Dimensions

          Box width
          1240.0  mm
          Box height
          785.0  mm
          Box depth
          150.0  mm
          Set Width
          1127.6  mm
          Set Height
          643.5  mm
          Set Depth
          77.4  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1127.6  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          676.1  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          259.7  mm
          Stand depth
          259.7  mm
          Stand height
          32.6  mm
          Stand width
          790.0  mm
          Product weight
          10.4  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          10.6  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          15.3  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          200 x 200 mm

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Plastic glossy black bezel
          Stand design
          Matte blade stand

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Legal and safety brochure
          • Tabletop stand

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Tabletop stand

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.