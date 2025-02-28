Search terms

      Energy Label Europe E
      for more information, download here (PDF 897.0KB)

      LED 4K Ambilight TV

      50PUS8000/12

      Drench yourself in Ambilight

      Meet Ambilight TV. Smart TV powered by Titan OS. European design excellence. All your movies, shows and sport brought to you at speed with sublime image quality. Immerse yourself in colour, light and 3D cinema-like sound.

      Similar products

      Drench yourself in Ambilight

      • 126 cm (50") Ambilight TV
      • 4K LED
      • HDR10+
      • Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
      With integrated LED lights that react to each scene, Ambilight immerses you in a halo of colourful light. All your entertainment goes beyond the screen to draw you deeper into the moment. Once experienced, you'll never want another TV without it.

      Zoom in. Lose yourself in the detail. This is 4K picture precision that goes beyond the imaginable. With a Pixel Precise Ultra HD screen for sharpness and lifelike detail, it fills each moment with breathtaking experiences.

      Expect more detail. Frame by frame improved picture quality. With greater emphasis on colour and contrast, this is where even the darkest moments and the brightest scenes are made clearer.

      With Dolby Atmos for sound just as the director intended and DTS:X to create 3D sound experiences, it's as if you're really there. Adding this extra dimension to sound brings a more immersive experience to your home.

      The Philips Smart TV Titan OS platform brings what you love to watch, and fast. From sequels to series and documentaries to drama, everything you want is there at the touch of a button. Whatever you're looking to watch, keep all the best streaming apps easily within your reach.

      Matter Smart Home compatibility brings seamless integration to your existing smart home network. To control the TV from your Matter Smart Home app or with voice control services, simply push the button on your remote and speak. Dim the lights. Adjust your thermostat. Even turn on your Philips Ambilight TV. A single command does it all. The TV is compatible with Alexa-enabled devices and Apple AirPlay too.

      Go big. Go small. Go for a television that blends in perfectly with your needs. From a small screen 43" right up to a 65" TV, size up the incredible 8000 Series for the smarter choice in TV.

      Edge stand. Thin frame. 4K LED TV. This is European design quality. With fast, easy to find content thanks to Titan OS, each tiny detail has been carefully put together, right down to the recycled plastic remote and recycled FSC-certified packaging that it comes with.

      Add clarity to each word with Vocal Boost

      Hear each word clearly. Vocal Boost enables the listener to turn the dialogue volume up or down without any effect on the background sound. You won't miss a single moment now that each spoken sentence comes across with greater clarity.

      Game ready connectivity

      HDMI 2.1 and VRR help you get the best from your console, meaning faster gameplay and smoother graphics. With its low-input-lag setting that cuts in automatically when you turn on your console, you're all set for the next level in gaming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        • Ambilight FTI Animation
        • Ambilight Music
        • AmbiSleep
        • Gaming mode
        • Lounge light mode
        • Sunrise Alarm
        • Wall colour adaptive
        Ambilight Version
        3 sided

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        50  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        126  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160p
        Picture engine
        Pixel Precise Ultra HD
        Picture enhancement
        • Crystal Clear
        • ECO
        • Game
        • HDR 10+ Compatible
        • Home Cinema
        • Monitor
        • Micro Dimming
        • Movie
        • Personal
        • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
        • Ultra Resolution

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        640 x 480 - 60 Hz, 576p - 50 Hz, 720p - 50/60 Hz, 1920 x 1080p - 24/25/30/50/60 Hz, 2560 x 1440 - 60 Hz, 3840 x 2160p - 24/25/30/50/60 Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Smart TV

        SmartTV apps*
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • BBC iPlayer
        • Disney+
        • HBO
        • NFT app*
        • Netflix*
        • YouTube
        OS
        TITAN OS
        Memory size (Flash)*
        8 GB

      • Smart TV Features

        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Voice assistant*
        • Works with Alexa
        • Works with Google Home
        Smart Home experience
        • MATTER
        • Control4
        • Works with Apple Home
        Gaming Control Bar
        Gamebar 2.0
        TTS support
        Yes

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        AVI, MKV, HEVC, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, VP9, HEVC (H.265), AV1
        Music Playback Formats
        MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

      • Sound

        Audio
        2.0 Channel
        Output power (RMS)
        20 W
        Speaker configuration
        2 x 10 W full-range speakers
        Sound Enhancement
        • AVL Mode
        • All Sound Style
        • Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • Dolby Media Intelligence
        • Entertainment
        • Equalizer
        • Hearing Profile
        • Night Mode
        • Personal
        • Vocal Boost
        • DTS-X
        Headphone Features
        Dolby Atmos for Headphone
        Sound Engine
        IntelliSound
        Main Speaker
        Full Range Bass Reflex (FR01A)

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.2
        • easy-pair (RC blue button)
        • Works with Apple AirPlay
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI1
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 1
        • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
        EasyLink 2.0
        • External setting via TV UI
        • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB

      • Supported HDMI video features

        Gaming
        • ALLM
        • HDMI VRR
        HDR
        • HLG
        • HDR10
        • HDR10+ Compatible

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
         2229834
        Energy class for SDR
        E
        On mode power demand for SDR
        48  kWh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        95  kWh/1000h
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a
        Networked standby mode
        2.0  W
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 100-240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        less than 0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Remote Control
        • Tabletop stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick Use Guide

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Matt black bezel
        Stand design
        Black metal arch stand

      • Dimensions

        Distance between 2 stands
        804  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        200 x 100 mm
        TV without stand (W x H x D)
        1110 x 650 x 88 mm
        TV with stand (W x H x D)
        1110 x 709 x 281 mm
        Package carton (W x H x D)
        1210 x 736 x 131 mm
        Weight of TV without stand
        8.50 kg
        Weight of TV with stand
        8.80 kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        11.18 kg

      • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
      • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
      • Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv
      • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp
      • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
      • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
      • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
      • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
      • Scope of voice control services via the TV varies according to country and language. For the latest information, please contact our customer care.
      • Apple, AirPlay, Apple Home, HomeKit and iOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
