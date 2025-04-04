  • Lower Price

      Energy Label Europe G
      for more information, download here (PDF 201.0KB)

      OLED 4K Ambilight TV

      55OLED810/12

      Incredible realism. Gorgeous design.

      This sophisticated OLED Ambilight TV lets the beauty flow. From the minimalist design and lifelike picture to the surprisingly cinematic sound, you'll be captivated. Ambilight's immersive glow makes everything seem bigger and more…wow!

      Available in:

      Incredible realism. Gorgeous design.

      • 139 cm (55") Ambilight TV
      • 4K OLED. 144 Hz
      • P5 AI perfect picture engine
      • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
      Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV

      Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV

      Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. This changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.

      Bright OLED screen. Lifelike picture in any light

      Bright OLED screen. Lifelike picture in any light

      The lifelike picture of this bright OLED TV always looks superb, even if viewed at an angle. Any changes to ambient lighting in your room are automatically compensated for whatever you're watching, blacks look black (not grey) and even the smallest details will leap from the shadows and bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI

      Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you’re watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour, and smooth motion.

      Cinematic viewing for all you watch and play

      Cinematic viewing for all you watch and play

      Hold onto the edge of your seat! With Dolby Vision on board, you'll see the picture the director wanted you to see, no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! From movies to games, say hello to every glorious detail.

      Immersive surround sound technology

      Immersive surround sound technology

      Compatibility with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X takes the sound of this TV to another level, in any room. The latest movies, the newest games, the biggest sports events: with sound effects placed in the space above and around you, you'll feel like you're right in the middle of the action.

      Whatever you watch, perfect TV sound. IntelliSound engine

      Whatever you watch, perfect TV sound. IntelliSound engine

      With our IntelliSound engine onboard, your Ambilight TV can use AI to give you the best possible sound! Whether it's shows and movies, music or speech-heavy content like news, the TV will optimise settings automatically. Don't want to use AI? You can also select preset sound styles manually or customise settings yourself.

      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google

      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google

      What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows and more, from across your apps and subscriptions—and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

      Total Gaming Solution. Thrilling play for every gamer

      Total Gaming Solution. Thrilling play for every gamer

      HDMI 2.1, 120 Hz native refresh rate and an ultra-low input lag. Indie game or AAA title, this Ambilight TV gives you the specs you need to game how you want! For more control, Game Bar 2.0 lets you customise how you play, and you can connect a Bluetooth controller for cloud gaming. PC gamers can also enjoy 144 Hz VRR via HDMI.

      Connect to smart home networks, voice assistants and more

      Connect to smart home networks, voice assistants and more

      Seamless compatibility with Matter means you can easily integrate this 4K Ambilight TV into your existing smart home network. You can also use the TV remote to control your satellite or cable box or wake the Google Assistant—and the TV is compatible with Alexa-enabled devices and Apple AirPlay too.

      Thoughtful design. Responsible packaging

      The sleek bezel-free screen looks sophisticated in any room—and Ambilight creates mesmerising mood lighting when the screen is off. The slender metal TV remote recharges wirelessly and has motion-activated backlighting. Our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard, and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        • Ambilight Suite
        • Game Mode
        • Music Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        Ambilight Version
        3 sided

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        55  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        139  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD OLED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160p
        Native refresh rate
        120  Hz
        Picture engine
        P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Auto Film and Filmmaker Mode
        • Calman
        • Calman Autocal Ready and Manual Calibration
        • Crystal Clear
        • ECO
        • Film-maker mode
        • Game
        • Home Cinema
        • MEMC / FRC Embedded
        • Micro Dimming Perfect
        • Monitor
        • Personal
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        Variable Refresh Rate
        144 Hz

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        576p - 50 Hz, 645 x 480 - 60 Hz, 720p - 50/60 Hz, 1920 x 1080p - 24/25/30/50/ 60/100/120/144 Hz, 2560 x 1440 - 60/120/144 Hz, 3840 x 2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144 Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Smart TV

        SmartTV apps*
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Apple TV
        • Disney+
        • Netflix*
        • NFT app*
        • YouTube
        OS
        Google TV™
        Memory size (Flash)*
        32 GB

      • Smart TV Features

        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Voice assistant*
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa
        • Hey Google
        Smart Home experience
        • Control4
        • MATTER
        • Works with Apple Home
        Gaming Control Bar
        Gamebar 2.0
        TTS support
        Yes

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        AVI, MKV, HEVC, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, VP9, HEVC (H.265), AV1
        Music Playback Formats
        MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

      • Sound

        Audio
        2.1 Channel
        Output power (RMS)
        Output power: 70 Watts (RMS)
        Speaker configuration
        10 W x 4 mid-high speaker, 30 W subwoofer
        Codec
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • Dolby Digital
        • DTS:X
        Sound Enhancement
        • A.I. EQ
        • AI mode
        • AVL Mode
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dialogue
        • Dolby Media Intelligence
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • Entertainment
        • Hearing Profile
        • Music
        • Night mode
        • Original
        • Personal
        • Spatial Music
        Headphone Features
        Dolby Atmos for Headphone
        Main Speaker
        2-Way Mid + Tweeter
        Woofer
        Triple Ring Balance Quad PR

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ax, 2x2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.2
        • Works with Apple AirPlay
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI2
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 2
        • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
        • Max 48 Gbps data rate
        EasyLink 2.0
        • External setting via TV UI
        • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB

      • Supported HDMI video features

        HDMI 1/2
        • HDMI 2.1 full bandwidth 48 Gbps
        • up to 4K 144Hz
        Gaming
        • AMD FreeSync Premium
        • ALLM
        • Dolby Vision Game
        • HDMI VRR
        • HGiG
        • Nvidia G-Sync compatible
        HDMI 3/4
        HDMI 2.0
        HDR
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10
        • HDR10+ Adaptive
        • HLG

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        2294060
        Energy class for SDR
        G
        On mode power demand for SDR
        84  kWh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        112  kWh/1000h
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a
        Networked standby mode
        2.0  W
        Panel technology used
        OLED

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 100 – 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 1x USB-C cable for remote control charging
        • Power cord
        • Remote Control with wireless charging
        • Quick start guide
        • Safety and Legal Leaflet
        • Tabletop stand

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Metal bezel frame
        Stand design
        Metal satin chrome pill central stand

      • Dimensions

        Distance between 2 stands
        500  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm
        TV without stand (W x H x D)
        1226 x 708 x 68 mm
        TV with stand (W x H x D)
        1226 x 773 x 230 mm
        Package carton (W x H x D)
        1460 x 860 x 160 mm
        Weight of TV without stand
        17.14 kg
        Weight of TV with stand
        20.6 kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        25 kg

      • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
      • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
      • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
      • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
      • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
      • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
      • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
      • Availability and functionality of voice-control services varies according to country and language.
      • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
      • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube, OK Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
      • Availability of Apple TV app and Apple TV+ may vary by country or region. Please check the Google Play and Apple Inc. support pages.
      • 144 Hz HDMI VRR, G-sync and FreeSync are achievable when gaming on a PC, connected to your OLED TV via HDMI
      • Matter/Control4: this feature will become available in 2025 via a software update.
      • Apple, AirPlay, Apple Home, HomeKit and iOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. IOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries and is used under licence.
