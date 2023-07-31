Search terms

      Energy Label Europe F here
      for more information, download here (PDF 201.0KB)

      The One 4K Ambilight TV

      55PUS8518/12

      The One that has it all.

      Give your leisure time a boost with the one. This 4K Ambilight TV immerses you in every show, movie and game! You get thrilling picture quality, all the must-have streaming apps and a stand that easily adjusts to accommodate a soundbar.

      The One that has it all.

      4K Ambilight TV

      • 139 cm (55") Ambilight TV
      • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
      • Major HDR formats supported
      • Google TV™
      The one with immersive Ambilight.

      The one with immersive Ambilight.

      Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with LED lights behind the screen that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite shows, movies and games.

      The One with looks to thrill. Philips P5 picture engine.

      The One with looks to thrill. Philips P5 picture engine.

      The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

      The One with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      The One with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Slim TV. Packed for the future.

      Slim TV. Packed for the future.

      Looking for a TV that fits with your room? The virtually bezel-free screen of this Ambilight TV goes with just about any interior, and the height-adjustable stand is ideal for soundbars. Our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and our printed materials use recycled paper.

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      You get great, clear TV sound straight out of the box. If you want more, Philips Wireless Home System with DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. You can even create a home cinema surround-sound system using your TV as a central speaker.

      Loves gaming. 60Hz, VRR, ultra-low input lag.

      Loves gaming. 60Hz, VRR, ultra-low input lag.

      Can't wait to play? Your 60 Hz Ambilight TV with HDMI 2.1 supports fast gameplay, and its Ultra Motion Clarity mode gives a sharper, smoother picture. Turn on your console and an ultra-low input lag setting is automatically activated. Ambilight's gaming mode makes the thrills feel even bigger.

      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

      What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more from across your apps and subscriptions, and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

      Voice control. Google Assistant. Works with Alexa

      Voice control. Google Assistant. Works with Alexa

      You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Google Assistant button on your remote and you can use your voice to find movies and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices, and more. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

      Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

      No matter what you watch, you'll enjoy a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colours. Plus, this 4K UHD Ambilight TV is compatible with all major HDR formats — so you'll see more detail, even in dark and bright areas, when you're streaming HDR content.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • Game Mode
        • Ambilight Music
        • AmbiWakeup
        • AmbiSleep
        • Works with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
        • Ambilight Boot-Up Animation
        Ambilight Version
        3 sided

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        55  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        139  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Native refresh rate
        60  Hz
        Picture engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10+
        • Micro Dimming Pro
        • Natural Motion
        • Wide Colour Gamut 90% DCI/P3
        • CalMAN Ready
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        • 576 p - 50 Hz
        • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
        • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080p - 24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz
        • , 50 Hz, 60 Hz
        • 2560 x 1440 - 60 Hz
        • 3840 x 2160p - 24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz
        • , 50 Hz, 60 Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Android TV

        OS
        Google TV™
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Netflix
        • Apple TV
        • BBC iPlayer
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Disney+
        • YouTube Music
        • Fitness App
        • Ambilight Aurora
        Memory size (Flash)
        16 GB*
        Gaming cloud
        Geforce Now

      • Smart TV Features

        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Remote Control
        with Voice
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • AV1
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        • FLAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SSA
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20 W
        Speaker configuration
        2 x 10 W full-range speaker
        Codec
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.6.1
        • DTS:X
        Sound Enhancement
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveller
        • Night mode
        • A.I. EQ
        • DTS Play-Fi
        • Mimi Sound Personalisation
        • Room Calibration

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        Other connections
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Headphone out
        • Service connector
        • Satellite Connector
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI2
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 2
        • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
        • Max 48 Gbps data rate
        EasyLink 2.0
        • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB
        • External setting via TV UI

      • Supported HDMI video features

        HDMI 1/2
        HDMI 2.0
        Gaming
        • ALLM
        • HDMI VRR
        • Dolby Vision Game
        HDMI 3/4
        HDMI 2.0
        HDR
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10
        • HLG
        • HDR10+

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        1533388
        Energy class for SDR
        F
        On mode power demand for SDR
        77  kWh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        118  kWh/1000h
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a.
        Networked standby mode
        2.0  W
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        less than 0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Tabletop stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Anthracite grey bezel
        Stand design
        Anthracite grey offset sticks

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1231.0  mm
        Set Height
        720.0  mm
        Set Depth
        81.0  mm
        Product weight
        15.2  kg
        Set width (with stand)
        1231.0  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        740.0/778.0  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        256.0  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        16.0  kg
        Box width
        1360.0  mm
        Box height
        840.0  mm
        Box depth
        160.0  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        19.5  kg
        Stand width
        737.0/1014.0  mm
        Stand height
        29.5/68.0  mm
        Stand depth
        256.0  mm
        Distance between 2 stands
        737.0/1014/0  mm
        Stand height to TV bottom edge
        29.5/68.0  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        200 x 300 mm

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Tabletop stand
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
      • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
      • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
      • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
      • Memory size (Flash): 16 G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
      • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
      • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
      • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
      • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube, OK Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
