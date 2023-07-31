Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Tabletop stand
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
55PUS8518/12
The One that has it all.
Give your leisure time a boost with the one. This 4K Ambilight TV immerses you in every show, movie and game! You get thrilling picture quality, all the must-have streaming apps and a stand that easily adjusts to accommodate a soundbar.See all benefits
4K Ambilight TV
total
recurring payment
Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with LED lights behind the screen that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite shows, movies and games.
The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
Looking for a TV that fits with your room? The virtually bezel-free screen of this Ambilight TV goes with just about any interior, and the height-adjustable stand is ideal for soundbars. Our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and our printed materials use recycled paper.
You get great, clear TV sound straight out of the box. If you want more, Philips Wireless Home System with DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. You can even create a home cinema surround-sound system using your TV as a central speaker.
Can't wait to play? Your 60 Hz Ambilight TV with HDMI 2.1 supports fast gameplay, and its Ultra Motion Clarity mode gives a sharper, smoother picture. Turn on your console and an ultra-low input lag setting is automatically activated. Ambilight's gaming mode makes the thrills feel even bigger.
What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more from across your apps and subscriptions, and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.
You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Google Assistant button on your remote and you can use your voice to find movies and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices, and more. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.
No matter what you watch, you'll enjoy a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colours. Plus, this 4K UHD Ambilight TV is compatible with all major HDR formats — so you'll see more detail, even in dark and bright areas, when you're streaming HDR content.
