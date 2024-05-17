Search terms

    LED

    4K Ambilight TV

    65PUS8609/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    • 4K Ambilight TV 4K Ambilight TV 4K Ambilight TV
      -{discount-value}
      Energy Label Europe F here
      for more information, download here (PDF 203.0KB)

      LED 4K Ambilight TV

      65PUS8609/12
      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      4K Ambilight TV

      Get more from your entertainment with this bright and brilliant 4K Ambilight TV! An ultra-sharp and vibrant picture, immersive Ambilight and realistic Dolby Atmos sound will draw you deeper into the content you love—and gaming's blazing. See all benefits

        4K Ambilight TV

        Bright picture. Fast gaming.

        • 164 cm (65") Ambilight TV
        • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
        • Titan OS smart platform
        • Dolby Atmos sound
        Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

        Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

        Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. This changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.

        Vibrant viewing with a bright, ultra-sharp picture.

        Vibrant viewing with a bright, ultra-sharp picture.

        Love everything you watch on this bright 4K (UHD) LED Ambilight TV. The Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine optimises picture quality to deliver ultra-sharp images, rich colours and smooth motion. You get the best possible viewing experience every time.

        Find it easily. TITAN OS.

        Find it easily. TITAN OS.

        Finding what you love is quick and easy with our TITAN OS smart TV platform. Enjoying a series? You can continue watching straight from the home screen. If you're looking for something new, you can browse categories like action or drama and see suggestions from the top streaming services—all in one place.

        Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound.

        Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound.

        Dolby Atmos pulls you in deeper by placing sound effects in the space around and above you. Whether it's spaceships flying overhead or quiet footsteps sneaking up from behind, you'll feel like you're right in the middle of the action.

        Alexa built-in and also works with Google Assistant*

        Alexa built-in and also works with Google Assistant*

        You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Alexa button on your remote and you can use your voice to find films and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices and more. Or, ask Google to control the TV via Google Assistant-enabled devices.

        Great for gaming. VRR and low input lag on any console.

        Can't wait to play? Your 60 Hz Ambilight TV with HDMI 2.1 supports fast gameplay, and its Ultra Motion Clarity mode gives a sharper, smoother picture. When you turn on your console, a low-input-lag setting is automatically activated, and Ambilight's gaming mode makes the thrills feel even bigger.

        Remote made from recycled plastic. Responsible packaging.

        With its slim stand and virtually bezel-free screen, this Ambilight TV looks great — and you can use Ambilight for instant mood lighting when not watching anything. The TV remote is made from recycled plastic, our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.

        60 Hz native refresh rate. 120 Hz Ultra Motion Clarity.

        60 Hz native refresh rate. 120 Hz Ultra Motion Clarity.

        Voice control with Alexa built-in.

        Push the Alexa button on your remote to use your voice to find films and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices and more.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Features
          • Wall colour adaptive
          • Lounge light mode
          • Ambilight Music
          • AmbiSleep
          • Sunrise Alarm
          • Ambilight FTI Animation
          Ambilight Version
          3 sided

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          164  cm
          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Picture engine
          Pixel Precise Ultra HD

        • Display input resolution

          Resolution-Refresh rate
          • 576 p - 50 Hz
          • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
          • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
          • 1920 x 1080 p - 24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 50 Hz
          • ,60Hz,100Hz,120Hz(only in DLG/HSR mode)
          • 2560x1440-60Hz,100Hz,120Hz(only in DLG/HSR mode)
          • 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60Hz

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext
          HEVC support
          Yes

        • Smart TV

          SmartTV apps*
          • Netflix
          • HBO
          • YouTube
          • Amazon Prime Video
          • TITAN channel
          • NFT app*
          • STB Controller App
          OS
          TITAN OS
          Memory size (Flash)*
          8 GB

        • Smart TV Features

          User Interaction
          Screen mirroring
          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Voice assistant*
          Amazon Alexa Built-in
          Smart Home experience
          • Works with Amazon Alexa
          • Works with Google assistant
          • Control4

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          AVI, MKV, HEVC, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, VP9, HEVC (H.265), AV1
          Music Playback Formats
          MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
          Subtitles Formats Support
          SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
          Picture Playback Formats
          JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          20 W
          Speaker configuration
          2 x 10 W full-range speakers
          Codec
          • Dolby Digital
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • DTS:X
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • Clear Dialogue
          • A.I. Sound
          • A.I. EQ
          • Dolby Volume Leveller
          • Night Mode
          • Sound Personalisation

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          3
          HDMI features
          • 4K
          • Audio Return Channel
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          Number of USBs
          2
          Wireless connection
          • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
          • Bluetooth 5.2
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI
          HDMI ARC
          Yes on HDMI1
          HDMI 2.1 features
          • eARC on HDMI 1
          • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
          EasyLink 2.0
          • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB
          • External setting via TV UI

        • Supported HDMI video features

          Gaming
          • ALLM
          • HDMI VRR
          HDR
          • HLG
          • HDR10
          • HDR10+ Compatible

        • EU Energy card

          EPREL registration numbers
          1927832
          Energy class for SDR
          F
          On mode power demand for SDR
          101  kWh/1000h
          Energy class for HDR
          G
          On mode power demand for HDR
          197  kWh/1000h
          Off mode power consumption
          n.a
          Networked standby mode
          2.0  W
          Panel technology used
          LED LCD

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          less than 0.5 W

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Tabletop stand
          • Power cord
          • Quick Use Guide
          • Legal and safety brochure

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Satin chrome bezel
          Stand design
          Satin chrome stand

        • Dimensions

          Distance between 2 stands
          271  mm
          Wall mount dimensions
          200 x 300 mm
          TV without stand (W x H x D)
          1231 x 722 x 82 mm
          TV with stand (W x H x D)
          1231 x 779 x 271 mm
          Package carton (W x H x D)
          1360 x 840 x 160 mm
          Weight of TV without stand
          14.2 kg
          Weight of TV with stand
          14.7 kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          17.4 kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp
            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
            • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
            • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

