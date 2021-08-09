Other items in the box
- Legal and safety brochure
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- Tabletop stand
- Included batteries: 2 x AAA Batteries
Big on feeling. Big on detail.
Deep blacks. Vibrant colours. From gaming to movies, feel more with this Philips MiniLED TV. You get a picture so lifelike you'll want to reach out and touch it. All made even bigger and more immersive with the magic of 4 sided Ambilight See all benefits
4K UHD MiniLED Android TV
With Philips 4 sided Ambilight, every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
Your Philips TV boasts the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity and automatically switches to an ultra-low-latency setting when you start playing a game on your console. VRR and Freesync are supported for smooth fast-action gameplay. Ambilight's gaming mode brings the thrill right into the room.
Your Philips Mini LED TV supports all major HDR formats and gives you a truly impressive big-screen picture with deep blacks and lifelike colours. Over a thousand intelligent backlight zones are independently dimmed or brightened to enable pin-sharp contrast and real depth.
Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means that the HDR content that you watch will look—and sound—glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.
This TV boasts premium materials wherever you look. The polished metal edges of the feet contrast beautifully with the brushed metal bezel. While the soft, textured leather-backed remote is as easy to hold as it is to look at.
Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want—when you want it. You can customise the home screen to display your favourite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.
With DTS Play-Fi on your Philips TV you can connect to compatible speakers in any room. Got wireless speakers in the kitchen? Listen to the film while you make a snack or keep up with the sports commentary while you get everyone drinks.
Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant. Control the TV or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.
You can adjust the height of this TV stand for soundbars. Fit the stand risers to raise the stand to the upper position and your soundbar won't block the bottom of the screen. No soundbar? No need to attach the risers.
Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.
