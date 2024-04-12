Search terms

    OLED

    4K Ambilight TV

    77OLED809
      OLED 4K Ambilight TV

      77OLED809

      Lifelike. Immersive. Gorgeous.

      This elegant OLED Ambilight TV entrances with its lifelike picture and powerful sound. The beautifully thin, bezel-free screen lets the action take centre stage, while Ambilight's glow makes everything seem even bigger and more immersive. See all benefits

      Lifelike. Immersive. Gorgeous.

      4K Ambilight TV

      • 194 cm (77") Ambilight TV
      • P5 AI perfect picture engine
      • Google TV™
      • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
      Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

      Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

      Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.

      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google

      What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together films, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions, and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

      Epic gaming. 144 Hz*, ultra-low lag, G-sync, VRR, FreeSync.

      Play without limits and immerse yourself in OLED's incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 120 Hz native refresh rate and ultra-low input lag bring fluid, responsive gameplay, super-smooth natural motion and great-looking graphics. Ambilight's gaming mode brings even bigger thrills and, if you're gaming on a PC, you can enjoy 144 Hz VRR via HDMI.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see. No more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Bring IMAX home. IMAX Enhanced certified.

      Welcome to Hollywood! Your Philips OLED TV lets you experience the full impact of films originally made to play in IMAX cinemas. Be immersed in a far greater sense of scale. See more in every scene. Combined with Ambilight, you're in for a film night to remember.

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      Philips Wireless Home System with DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to films in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your Ambilight TV as a central speaker.

      Detail and depth. Lifelike OLED picture.

      The lifelike picture of your 4K (UHD) OLED Ambilight TV always looks incredible, even if viewed at an angle. Blacks are always black, not grey, and you'll see every detail in shadows or bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported — you'll feel the full power of every scene.

      Thoughtful design. Responsible packaging.

      This TV has sleek, dark metal feet, and you can use Ambilight as instant mood lighting when the screen is off. The TV remote recharges wirelessly and is made from recycled plastic. Our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.

      Supports all major HDR formats.

      Easy control

      You can use the slender TV remote to control your satellite or cable box too. For voice control*, you can wake up Google Assistant via the remote's dedicated Google button, or you can ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices. Stream effortlessly to your TV from your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Watch films from apps. Share photos with friends in the room.*

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge light mode
        • Game Mode
        • Ambilight Music
        • Sunrise Alarm
        • AmbiSleep
        • Ambilight FTI Animation
        • Works with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
        Ambilight Version
        3 sided

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        77  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        194  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Native refresh rate
        120  Hz
        Picture engine
        P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • Micro Dimming Perfect
        • Dolby Vision
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • CalMAN Ready
        • IMAX enhanced mode
        • HDR10+ Adaptive
        • Film-maker mode

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        • 576 p - 50 Hz
        • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
        • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080p -24/25/30/50/ 60/100/120/144Hz
        • 2560 x 1440 - 60/120/144Hz
        • 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext

      • Smart TV Features

        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built in
        • Works with Alexa
        • RC with Mic.
        Smart Home experience
        • Works with Amazon Alexa
        • Works with Google assistant

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        AVI, MKV, HEVC, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, VP9, HEVC (H.265), AV1
        Music Playback Formats
        MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Sound

        Audio
        2.1 Channel
        Output power (RMS)
        Output power: 70 Watts (RMS)
        Speaker configuration
        10 W x 4 mid-high speaker, 30 W subwoofer
        Codec
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.6.2
        • DTS:X
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • Clear Dialogue
        • A.I. Sound
        • A.I. EQ
        • Dolby Volume Leveller
        • Night mode
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Room Calibration
        • DTS Play-Fi

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ax, 2x2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.2
        • Wi-Fi 6
        Other connections
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Headphone out
        • Service connector
        • Satellite Connector
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI2
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 2
        • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
        • Max 48 Gbps data rate
        EasyLink 2.0
        • External setting via TV UI
        • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB

      • Supported HDMI video features

        HDMI 1/2
        • HDMI 2.1 full bandwidth 48 Gbps
        • up to 4K 120 Hz
        Gaming
        • ALLM
        • Dolby Vision Game
        • HDMI VRR
        • HGiG
        • AMD FreeSync Premium
        • Nvidia G-Sync compatible
        HDMI 3/4
        HDMI 2.0
        HDR
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10
        • HDR10+
        • HDR10+ Adaptive
        • HLG
        • UHDA

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        1887660
        Energy class for SDR
        F
        On mode power demand for SDR
        134  kWh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        F
        On mode power demand for HDR
        133  kWh/1000h
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a
        Networked standby mode
        2.0  W
        Panel technology used
        OLED

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        less than 0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Tabletop stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • 1x USB-C cable for remote control charging

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Metal bezel frame
        Stand design
        Satin chrome stand

      • Dimensions

        Stand height to TV bottom edge
        20/ 70  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        400 x 300 mm
        TV stand width distance
        805  mm
        TV without stand (H x W x D)
        991 x 1723 x 80 mm
        TV with stand (H x W x D)
        1057 x 1723 x 310 mm
        Package carton (H x W x D)
        1170 x 1950 x 200 mm
        Weight of TV without stand
        35.2 kg
        Weight of TV with stand
        36.5 kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        47.0 kg

      • Google TV

        Memory size (Flash)
        16 GB*
        Pre-installed apps
        Disney+, Apple TV, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime video, Aurora, Whalefit, NFT, STB control

          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries
          • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
          • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
          • Availability and functionality of voice-control services varies according to country and language.
          • Availability of Apple TV app and Apple TV+ may vary by country or region. Please check the Google Play and Apple Inc. support pages.
          • 144 Hz HDMI VRR, G-sync and FreeSync are achievable when gaming on a PC, connected to your OLED TV via HDMI
