Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    OLED

    4K Ambilight TV

    55OLED809/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Lifelike. Immersive. Gorgeous. Lifelike. Immersive. Gorgeous. Lifelike. Immersive. Gorgeous.
      -{discount-value}
      Energy Label Europe G here
      for more information, download here (PDF 201.0KB)

      OLED 4K Ambilight TV

      55OLED809/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Lifelike. Immersive. Gorgeous.

      This elegant OLED Ambilight TV entrances with its lifelike picture and powerful sound. The beautifully thin, bezel-free screen lets the action take centre stage, while Ambilight's glow makes everything seem even bigger and more immersive. See all benefits

      Lifelike. Immersive. Gorgeous.

      This elegant OLED Ambilight TV entrances with its lifelike picture and powerful sound. The beautifully thin, bezel-free screen lets the action take centre stage, while Ambilight's glow makes everything seem even bigger and more immersive. See all benefits

      Lifelike. Immersive. Gorgeous.

      This elegant OLED Ambilight TV entrances with its lifelike picture and powerful sound. The beautifully thin, bezel-free screen lets the action take centre stage, while Ambilight's glow makes everything seem even bigger and more immersive. See all benefits

      Lifelike. Immersive. Gorgeous.

      This elegant OLED Ambilight TV entrances with its lifelike picture and powerful sound. The beautifully thin, bezel-free screen lets the action take centre stage, while Ambilight's glow makes everything seem even bigger and more immersive. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Ambilight

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        OLED

        OLED

        4K Ambilight TV

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Lifelike. Immersive. Gorgeous.

        4K Ambilight TV

        • 139 cm (55") Ambilight TV
        • P5 AI perfect picture engine
        • Google TV™
        • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
        Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

        Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

        Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.

        Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

        Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

        Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.

        Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google

        Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google

        What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together films, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions, and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

        Epic gaming. 144 Hz*, ultra-low lag, G-sync, VRR, FreeSync.

        Epic gaming. 144 Hz*, ultra-low lag, G-sync, VRR, FreeSync.

        Play without limits and immerse yourself in OLED's incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 120 Hz native refresh rate and ultra-low input lag bring fluid, responsive gameplay, super-smooth natural motion and great-looking graphics. Ambilight's gaming mode brings even bigger thrills and, if you're gaming on a PC, you can enjoy 144 Hz VRR via HDMI.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

        With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see. No more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

        Bring IMAX home. IMAX Enhanced certified.

        Bring IMAX home. IMAX Enhanced certified.

        Welcome to Hollywood! Your Philips OLED TV lets you experience the full impact of films originally made to play in IMAX cinemas. Be immersed in a far greater sense of scale. See more in every scene. Combined with Ambilight, you're in for a film night to remember.

        Thoughtful design. Responsible packaging.

        Thoughtful design. Responsible packaging.

        The geometric satin-chrome swivel stand looks striking, and you can use Ambilight for instant mood lighting when the screen is off. The TV remote is made from recycled plastic, recharges wirelessly and has a QWERTY keyboard. Our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

        Philips Wireless Home System with DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to films in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your Ambilight TV as a central speaker.

        Detail and depth. Lifelike OLED picture.

        The lifelike picture of your 4K (UHD) OLED Ambilight TV always looks incredible, even if viewed at an angle. Blacks are always black, not grey, and you'll see every detail in shadows or bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported — you'll feel the full power of every scene.

        Supports all major HDR formats.

        Supports all major HDR formats.

        Easy control

        You can use the slender TV remote to control your satellite or cable box too. For voice control*, you can wake up Google Assistant via the remote's dedicated Google button, or you can ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices. Stream effortlessly to your TV from your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Watch films from apps. Share photos with friends in the room.*

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Features
          • Wall colour adaptive
          • Lounge light mode
          • Game Mode
          • Ambilight Music
          • Sunrise Alarm
          • AmbiSleep
          • Ambilight FTI Animation
          • Works with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
          Ambilight Version
          3 sided

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          55  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          139  cm
          Display
          4K Ultra HD OLED
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Native refresh rate
          120  Hz
          Picture engine
          P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
          Picture enhancement
          • Perfect Natural Motion
          • Micro Dimming Perfect
          • Dolby Vision
          • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
          • CalMAN Ready
          • IMAX enhanced mode
          • HDR10+ Adaptive
          • Film-maker mode

        • Display input resolution

          Resolution-Refresh rate
          • 576 p - 50 Hz
          • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
          • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
          • 1920 x 1080p -24/25/30/50/ 60/100/120/144Hz
          • 2560 x 1440 - 60/120/144Hz
          • 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144Hz

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext

        • Smart TV Features

          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Voice assistant*
          • Google Assistant built in
          • Works with Alexa
          • RC with Mic.
          Smart Home experience
          • Works with Google assistant
          • Works with Amazon Alexa

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          AVI, MKV, HEVC, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, VP9, HEVC (H.265), AV1
          Music Playback Formats
          MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
          Subtitles Formats Support
          SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
          Picture Playback Formats
          JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Quad Core

        • Sound

          Audio
          2.1 Channel
          Output power (RMS)
          Output power: 70 Watts (RMS)
          Speaker configuration
          10 W x 4 mid-high speaker, 30 W subwoofer
          Codec
          • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.6.2
          • DTS:X
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • Clear Dialogue
          • A.I. Sound
          • A.I. EQ
          • Dolby Volume Leveller
          • Night mode
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • Room Calibration
          • DTS Play-Fi

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          4
          HDMI features
          • 4K
          • Audio Return Channel
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          Number of USBs
          2
          Wireless connection
          • Wi-Fi 802.11ax, 2x2, Dual band
          • Bluetooth 5.2
          • Wi-Fi 6
          Other connections
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Headphone out
          • Service connector
          • Satellite Connector
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI
          HDMI ARC
          Yes on HDMI2
          HDMI 2.1 features
          • eARC on HDMI 2
          • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
          • Max 48 Gbps data rate
          EasyLink 2.0
          • External setting via TV UI
          • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB

        • Supported HDMI video features

          HDMI 1/2
          • HDMI 2.1 full bandwidth 48 Gbps
          • up to 4K 120 Hz
          Gaming
          • ALLM
          • Dolby Vision Game
          • HDMI VRR
          • HGiG
          • AMD FreeSync Premium
          • Nvidia G-Sync compatible
          HDMI 3/4
          HDMI 2.0
          HDR
          • Dolby Vision
          • HDR10
          • HDR10+
          • HDR10+ Adaptive
          • HLG
          • UHDA

        • EU Energy card

          EPREL registration numbers
          1863616
          Energy class for SDR
          G
          On mode power demand for SDR
          84  kWh/1000h
          Energy class for HDR
          F
          On mode power demand for HDR
          77  kWh/1000h
          Off mode power consumption
          n.a
          Networked standby mode
          2.0  W
          Panel technology used
          OLED

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          less than 0.3 W
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode
          • Light sensor

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Tabletop stand
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Legal and safety brochure
          • 1 x Li-on battery
          • 1x USB-C cable for remote control charging

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Metal bezel frame
          Stand design
          Satin chrome stand

        • Dimensions

          Stand height to TV bottom edge
          72  mm
          Wall-mount compatible
          300 x 300 mm
          TV without stand (H x W x D)
          701 x 1225 x 113 mm
          TV with stand (H x W x D)
          773 x 1225 x 230 mm
          Package carton (H x W x D)
          860 x 1420 x 160 mm
          Weight of TV without stand
          17.0 kg
          Weight of TV with stand
          20.8 kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          25.8 kg
          Stand (H x W x D)
          70 x 500 x 179 mm

        • Google TV

          Memory size (Flash)
          16 GB*
          Pre-installed apps
          Disney+, Apple TV, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime video, Aurora, Whalefit, NFT, STB controller

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcasts. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators, Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
            • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
            • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
            • Availability and functionality of voice-control services varies according to country and language.
            • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
            • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube, OK Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.