    OLED+

    4K UHD Android TV - Bowers & Wilkins Sound

    77OLED937/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    Superb. From what you see to what you hear.
      for more information, download here (PDF 203.0KB)

      OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV - Bowers & Wilkins Sound

      77OLED937/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV

      • More immersive than ever. 4-sided Ambilight.
      • Thrilling 3D sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.
      • Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 Dual AI engine.
      • A beautiful viewing experience in any light.
      • Premium design. Packed for the future.
        OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV

        • More immersive than ever. 4-sided Ambilight.
        • Thrilling 3D sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.
        • Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 Dual AI engine.
        • A beautiful viewing experience in any light.
        • Premium design. Packed for the future.
        OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV

        • More immersive than ever. 4-sided Ambilight.
        • Thrilling 3D sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.
        • Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 Dual AI engine.
        • A beautiful viewing experience in any light.
        • Premium design. Packed for the future.
          OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV

          • More immersive than ever. 4-sided Ambilight.
          • Thrilling 3D sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.
          • Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 Dual AI engine.
          • A beautiful viewing experience in any light.
          • Premium design. Packed for the future.
            OLED+

            OLED+

            4K UHD Android TV - Bowers & Wilkins Sound

            Total:

            Superb. From what you see to what you hear.

            A TV that any sofa would be proud to be pointed at. Be captivated by inky blacks and rich OLED colour, the crystal clarity of Bowers & Wilkins Sound. And Ambilight - filling the room with the excitement of everything you watch - or play.
            More immersive than ever. 4-sided Ambilight.

            More immersive than ever. 4-sided Ambilight.

            Our next-generation Ambilight makes the experience of watching an OLED+ TV even more magical. The Ambilight halo around the TV is more detailed and better defined than ever, changing colour in perfect sync with the colours on screen. It's so immersive, you'll wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

            Thrilling 3D sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.

            Thrilling 3D sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.

            A beautiful 5.1.2 Bowers & Wilkins sound enclosure brings thrillingly rich, lifelike performance to whatever you watch or listen to. Up-firing and surround speakers send sound up and around for audio that's even more immersive. The iconic tweeter-on-top design keeps dialogue and vocals pristine.

            Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 Dual AI engine.

            Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 Dual AI engine.

            Twin processors with AI deliver a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour, and smooth motion.

            A beautiful viewing experience in any light.

            A beautiful viewing experience in any light.

            Blacks are stunning, and a beautifully bright picture means you'll see every detail in shadow or light in pixel-perfect HDR. If you're watching in a brightly lit room, your TV automatically adjusts, so you always get the best experience.

            Bring IMAX home. IMAX Enhanced certified.

            Bring IMAX home. IMAX Enhanced certified.

            Welcome to Hollywood! Your Philips OLED+ TV lets you experience the full impact of films originally made to play in IMAX cinemas. Immerse in a far greater sense of scale. See more in every scene. Combined with Ambilight, you're in for a movie night to remember.

            Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

            Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

            With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

            Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi.

            Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi.

            Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to a film in the kitchen while you fix a snack. Play music anywhere. Keep up with the match commentary if you have to leave the room.

            Epic gaming. Ultra-low latency 120 Hz. G-sync, VRR, Freesync

            Epic gaming. Ultra-low latency 120 Hz. G-sync, VRR, Freesync

            Play without limits. Your HDMI 2.1-enabled OLED+ TV lets you make the most of your next-gen gear with super-responsive gameplay and incredibly smooth graphics. Make that jump and U-turn or drift perfectly through a corner, while Ambilight's gaming mode makes every thrill bigger.

            Major HDR formats. See more of what the director intended.

            Major HDR formats. See more of what the director intended.

            A Philips 4K UHD OLED TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer. Motion is incredibly smooth.

            Android TV. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

            Android TV. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

            Easily finding the content you want is only the start of what you can do with your OLED+ TV. Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant directly, or control the TV via Google Assistant-compatible devices. You can ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

            Premium design. Packed for the future.

            The virtually bezel-free screen and angled Bowers & Wilkins sound enclosure make a real statement. The sound enclosure is wrapped in Kvadrat speaker fabric, and the backlit remote is trimmed with soft, sustainably sourced Muirhead leather. Our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.

            Technical Specifications

            • Ambilight

              Ambilight Features
              • Built-in Ambilight+hue
              • Ambilight Music
              • Game Mode
              • Wall colour adaptive
              • Lounge mode
              • AmbiSleep
              • AmbiWakeup
              • Ambilight Aurora
              • Ambilight Boot-Up Animation
              • Philips Wireless Home Speakers
              Ambilight Version
              next generation 4 sided

            • Picture/Display

              Diagonal screen size (metric)
              194  cm
              Display
              4K Ultra HD OLED
              Panel resolution
              3840 x 2160
              Native refresh rate
              120  Hz
              Picture engine
              P5 AI Dual Picture Engine
              Picture enhancement
              • Wide Colour Gamut 99% DCI/P3
              • Dolby Vision
              • Perfect Natural Motion
              • A.I. PQ mode
              • CalMAN Ready
              • Micro Dimming Perfect
              • Film-maker mode
              • HDR10+ Adaptive
              • IMAX enhanced mode
              Diagonal screen size (inch)
              77 inch

            • Display input resolution

              Resolution-Refresh rate
              • 576 p - 50 Hz
              • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
              • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
              • 1920 x 1080 p - 24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 50 Hz
              • , 60 Hz, 100 Hz, 120 Hz.
              • 2560 x 1440 - 60 Hz, 120 Hz
              • 3840 x 2160 p - 24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 50 Hz
              • 60 Hz, 100 Hz*, 120 Hz*.

            • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

              Digital TV
              DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
              TV Programme guide*
              8-day Electronic Programme Guide
              Signal strength indication
              Yes
              Teletext
              1000 page Hypertext
              HEVC support
              Yes

            • Android TV

              OS
              Android TV™ 11 (R)
              Pre-installed apps
              • Google Play Movies*
              • Google Search
              • YouTube
              • BBC iPlayer
              • Netflix
              • Amazon Prime Video
              • Disney+
              • Fitness App
              • Spotify
              • Apple TV
              • YouTube Music
              Memory size (Flash)
              16 GB*

            • Smart TV Features

              Interactive TV
              HbbTV
              Programme
              • Pause TV
              • USB recording*
              Voice assistant*
              • Google Assistant built in
              • RC with Mic.
              • Works with Alexa

            • Multimedia Applications

              Video Playback Formats
              • Containers: AVI, MKV
              • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
              • MPEG-1
              • MPEG-2
              • MPEG-4
              • VP9
              • HEVC (H.265)
              • AV1
              Music Playback Formats
              • AAC
              • MP3
              • WAV
              • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
              • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
              • FLAC
              Subtitles Formats Support
              • .SRT
              • .SUB
              • .TXT
              • .SMI
              • .ASS
              • .SSA
              Picture Playback Formats
              • JPEG
              • BMP
              • GIF
              • PNG
              • 360 photo
              • HEIF

            • Processing

              Processing Power
              Quad Core

            • Sound

              Audio
              • Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
              • 5.1.2 Channel
              • Output power: 95 Watts (RMS)
              Speaker configuration
              10 W x 2, 5 W x 1, woofer 20 W, height 12.5 W x 2, surround 12.5 W x 2
              Codec
              • AC-4
              • Dolby Atmos®
              • DTS-HD(M6)
              • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.5
              Sound Enhancement
              • A.I. Sound
              • Clear Dialogue
              • Dolby Atmos®
              • Dolby Bass Enhancement
              • Dolby Volume Leveller
              • Night mode
              • A.I. EQ

            • Connectivity

              Number of HDMI connections
              4
              HDMI features
              • 4K
              • Audio Return Channel
              EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
              • Remote control pass-through
              • System audio control
              • System standby
              • One touch play
              Number of USBs
              3
              Wireless connection
              • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
              • Bluetooth 5.0
              Other connections
              • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
              • Digital audio out (optical)
              • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
              • Headphone out
              • Satellite Connector
              • Service connector
              HDCP 2.3
              Yes on all HDMI
              HDMI ARC
              Yes for all ports
              HDMI 2.1 features
              • Max 48 Gbps data rate
              • eARC on HDMI 2
              • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported

            • Supported HDMI video features

              HDMI 1/2
              • HDMI 2.1 full bandwidth 48 Gbps
              • up to 4K 120 Hz
              Gaming
              • HDMI VRR
              • ALLM
              • HGiG
              • AMD FreeSync Premium
              • Dolby Vision Game
              • Nvidia G-Sync compatible
              HDMI 3/4
              HDMI 2.0
              HDR
              • Dolby Vision
              • HDR10
              • HDR10+
              • HDR10+ Adaptive
              • HLG
              • UHDA

            • EU Energy card

              EPREL registration numbers
              1241477
              Energy class for SDR
              G
              On mode power demand for SDR
              146  kWh/1000h
              Energy class for HDR
              F
              On mode power demand for HDR
              126  kWh/1000h
              Off mode power consumption
              n.a.
              Networked standby mode
              <2.0  W
              Panel technology used
              OLED

            • Power

              Mains power
              AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
              Standby power consumption
              0.3 W
              Power Saving Features
              • Auto switch-off timer
              • Light sensor
              • Picture mute (for radio)
              • Eco mode

            • Accessories

              Included Accessories
              • Legal and safety brochure
              • Power cord
              • Quick start guide (x 1)
              • Stand with sound solution
              • 2 x AAA Batteries
              • Remote Control

            • Design

              Colours of TV
              Metal bezel frame
              Stand design
              Satin chrome sound solution
              Remote control
              with Muirhead leather

            • Dimensions

              Set Width
              1722.7  mm
              Set Height
              990.7  mm
              Set Depth
              78.6  mm
              Product weight
              36.0  kg
              Set width (with stand)
              1722.7  mm
              Set height (with stand)
              1082.1  mm
              Set depth (with stand)
              324,1  mm
              Product weight (+stand)
              45.1  kg
              Box width
              2000.0  mm
              Box height
              1232.0  mm
              Box depth
              200.0  mm
              Weight incl. Packaging
              55.6  kg
              Stand width
              1082.4  mm
              Stand height
              98.4  mm
              Stand depth
              324.1  mm
              Wall-mount compatible
              400 x 300 mm
              Set depth (wall-mounted)
              168.0  mm
              Set height (wall-mounted)
              1155.0  mm
              Set width (wall-mounted)
              1722.7  mm

