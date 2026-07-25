2 year warranty
AC0950/10
Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
250 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
HEPA & Active Carbon filter
PM2.5 smart sensor
Faster purification in a compact, elegant design (1). With powerful filtration of 250 m3/h (CADR), it can easily handle spaces of up to 65 m2 (2) and can clean a room of 20 m2 in under 12 minutes (3).
3 layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) — smaller than the smallest known virus!
Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In Sleep mode, it operates at 20.5 dB (5), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimising any light disturbance.
Reviews
(1) CADR vs. predecessor Philips AC0850
(2) CADR tested according GB/T18801-2022. Suitable purification area calculated to NRCC-54013 standard.
(3) Calculated: 48 m3 room, CADR of 250 m3/h
(4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 um, iUTA
(5) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5 m.
(6) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust-mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute
(7) Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) 2008, written by J. Bousquet and approx. 50 other KOLs, Allergy 2008: 63 (Suppl. 86): 8–160
(8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by GMT lab, with influenza (H1N1) in a 30 m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1 h
(9) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30 m3 chamber, 1 h, Turbo mode, third-party lab
(10) Microbial reduction rate test at an external lab, with the appliance running in turbo mode for 1 h in a test chamber with HCOV-229E virus aerosols. While related, HCOV-229E is not SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.
(11) External lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 2 h.
(12) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.