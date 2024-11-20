Search terms

    Original filter for Purifiers 900 and 800 Series
      Air purifier 900 and 800 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

      FY0900/30

      Original filter for Purifiers 900 and 800 Series

      Genuine replacement filter for your air purifier: 2-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect and pre-filter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander and viruses. Now with a sustainable, foldable design for 40% smaller packaging.

      Air purifier 900 and 800 Series
      Air purifier 900 and 800 Series

      HEPA NanoProtect filter

      Original filter for Purifiers 900 and 800 Series

      Effectively captures 99.97% of nano-particles (1)

      • Compatible with 900 and 800 Series
      • Lifespan of up to 1 year
      • In the box: 1 filter
      • Original Philips filter
      Compatible with Philips air purifiers 900 and 800 Series

      Replacement filter for Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series: AC0920, AC0921, as well as the 800 Series: AC0817, AC0819, AC0820. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

      Long-lasting filter for up to 1 year

      The filters ensure optimal filtration performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and cost. To enhance filtration, vacuum the pre-filter regularly.

      Sustainable design with 40% smaller packaging

      Our new filter design allows it to fold, saving packaging space and reducing our carbon footprint. With 23% less plastic, this is our most compact and sustainable filter yet. (3)

      Original Philips filter for the best performance

      The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use a genuine Philips filter.

      2-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of the smallest particles

      2-layer filtration made of pre-filter and HEPA NanoProtect captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens or bacteria.

      Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

      The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.

      Technical Specifications

      • Included in the box

        HEPA NanoProtect filter
        1 x filter

      • Filtration layers

        HEPA filter
        Yes
        Pre-filter
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimension of packaging (L x W x H)
        19*9.6*25  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        0.34  kg

      • Replacement

        For Philips air purifier(s)
        AC0920, AC0921, AC0817, AC0819, AC0820

      • Performance

        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns

      • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 µm, iUTA
      • (2) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
      • (3) Vs. predecessor FY0914
