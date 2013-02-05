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Discontinued

docking speaker

AD330/05

1

| (1) Review

Enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone

Built-in with Bass Reflex speakers, this Philips docking station delivers rich, deep bass and powerful sound. Its smart dock lets you charge your iPod/iPhone without the need to remove its protective casing.

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Enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone

  • with 30-pin connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • 8 W

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

05/02/2013

España

España

INTERFERENCIAS

Un aparato diseñado para iPhone es vergonzoso que haga interferencias con la señal de otros móviles. Si se supone que es para un teléfono, las interferencias nunca deberían suceder. Eso hace que no sea recomendable en absoluto.

This review was made for AD330 altavoz base

This review was made for AD330 altavoz base

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