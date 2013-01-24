  • 2 year warranty

    docking speaker

    AD712/12
      -{discount-value}

      With built-in Bass Reflex speakers, this sleek docking system delivers rich, deep bass and powerful sound. Its smart dock lets you charge your iPod/iPhone without the need to remove its protective casing.

        • for iPod/iPhone
        • Clock display
        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone when docked

        Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone when docked

        When connected and docked, this docking system will automatically synchronise the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

        20 W RMS total output power

        20 W RMS total output power

        This system has 20 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determine the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod classic
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod nano 4th generation
          • iPod nano 5th generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32 GB
          • iPod with colour display
          • iPod 5th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          up/down
          Output Power
          20 W RMS

        • Connectivity

          MP3 Link
          3.5 mm stereo line in

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240 V AC, 50/60 Hz

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Charging device
          • iPod
          • iPhone
          Display Enhancements
          Brightness Control
          User convenience
          Sleep Timer
          Auto time synchronisation
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          290 x 158 x 113  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          320 x 206 x 149 mm
          Gross weight
          2  kg
          Weight
          1.5  kg

