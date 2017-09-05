2 year warranty
Discontinued
ADR81BLX1
Your personal road safety guardian
Enjoy peace of mind while driving. The Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Feel safer thanks to automated safety functions; Collision Detection, Emergency Easy Capture and Fatigue Alert.
Full-HD 1080p
Automatic collision detection
Fatigue index and driver alert
Emergency EasyCapture
As soon as you power on your vehicle, the driving recorder starts operating automatically.
In case of a collision, an emergency recording is automatically saved to secure the evidence and prevent overwriting.
The fatigue index shows the evolution of a driver's fatigue and will produce a visual and audial warning message when the driver should have a rest.
3.7
of 5
7
Reviews
Simmo
05/09/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great product
Very clear screen better than other makes.No issues so far. Only been in use for one month
This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder
This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Hebi
24/12/2017
Suisse
Dashcam ADR810
Dashcam Adr810 ist für mich eine tolle Autokamera.Hatte vorher eine andere Marke. kein vergleich zu Phlips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Fahrzeugkamera
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Fahrzeugkamera
Buzzer
22/03/2016
United Kingdom
Very good picture quality. Need better windscreen mount.
Very good picture quality. The collision detection is a little sensitive even on low as it saved too many files while travelling on gravel roads. Easy to use. When looking at windscreen from the outside it blends in well with the rear vision mirror.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder