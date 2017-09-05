ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

ADR810Car driving video recorder

ADR81BLX1

3.7

| (7) Reviews

Your personal road safety guardian

Enjoy peace of mind while driving. The Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Feel safer thanks to automated safety functions; Collision Detection, Emergency Easy Capture and Fatigue Alert.

See all benefits

with collision detection and emergency Easy Capture

Your personal road safety guardian

  • Full-HD 1080p

  • Automatic collision detection

  • Fatigue index and driver alert

  • Emergency EasyCapture

Automatic recording when you start your vehicle

Automatic recording when you start your vehicle

As soon as you power on your vehicle, the driving recorder starts operating automatically.

Collision detection and automatic emergency recording

Collision detection and automatic emergency recording

In case of a collision, an emergency recording is automatically saved to secure the evidence and prevent overwriting.

Fatigue index and driver alert

Fatigue index and driver alert

The fatigue index shows the evolution of a driver's fatigue and will produce a visual and audial warning message when the driver should have a rest.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

7

Reviews

2

05/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great product

Very clear screen better than other makes.No issues so far. Only been in use for one month

This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder

This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder

24/12/2017

Suisse

Suisse

Dashcam ADR810

Dashcam Adr810 ist für mich eine tolle Autokamera.Hatte vorher eine andere Marke. kein vergleich zu Phlips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Fahrzeugkamera

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Fahrzeugkamera

22/03/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good picture quality. Need better windscreen mount.

Very good picture quality. The collision detection is a little sensitive even on low as it saved too many files while travelling on gravel roads. Easy to use. When looking at windscreen from the outside it blends in well with the rear vision mirror.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADR810 ADR81BLX1 Car driving video recorder

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.