Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
pocket size
You can enjoy loud, high-quality sound wherever you go with this pocket-sized Philips MW/FM pocket radio.
FM/MW, Analog tuning
Built-in speaker
Headphone jack
Battery operated
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
0
A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
francisco88ratt
15/04/2016
España
sencilla y facil de usar
cumple con mis expectativas de uso buen rendimiento, facil de usar y buen diseño
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE1500 Radio portátil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE1500 Radio portátil