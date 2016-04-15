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Discontinued

Portable Radio

AE1500/00

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

pocket size

You can enjoy loud, high-quality sound wherever you go with this pocket-sized Philips MW/FM pocket radio.

See all benefits

pocket size

  • FM/MW, Analog tuning

  • Built-in speaker

  • Headphone jack

  • Battery operated

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

Single thumbwheel control for volume and on/off switch

0

Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

15/04/2016

España

España

sencilla y facil de usar

cumple con mis expectativas de uso buen rendimiento, facil de usar y buen diseño

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE1500 Radio portátil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE1500 Radio portátil

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