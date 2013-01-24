Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
pocket size
You can enjoy loud, high-quality sound wherever you go with this pocket-sized Philips MW/FM pocket radio. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
pocket size
You can enjoy loud, high-quality sound wherever you go with this pocket-sized Philips MW/FM pocket radio. See all benefits
pocket size
You can enjoy loud, high-quality sound wherever you go with this pocket-sized Philips MW/FM pocket radio. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
pocket size
You can enjoy loud, high-quality sound wherever you go with this pocket-sized Philips MW/FM pocket radio. See all benefits
Portable Radio
Philips shop price
Total:
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.
Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.
Sound
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Dimensions
Power