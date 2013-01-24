Home
    Portable Radio

    AE1500/00
    pocket size
      pocket size

      You can enjoy loud, high-quality sound wherever you go with this pocket-sized Philips MW/FM pocket radio.

        pocket size

        • FM/MW, Analog tuning
        • Built-in speaker
        • Headphone jack
        • Battery operated
        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

        A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

        Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

        Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound system
          mono
          Output power
          100 mW RMS
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5 mm)

        • Dimensions

          Main unit depth
          20  mm
          Main unit height
          120  mm
          Main unit width
          56  mm
          Product weight
          0.063  kg

        • Power

          Number of batteries
          2
          Battery type
          AAA size (LR3)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V

