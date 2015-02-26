Search terms

    Portable Radio

    AE2600B/12
      Enjoy your favourite FM/MW stations with just a touch on the Philips portable radio. Digital tuning and five one-touch presets make this radio easy to use. The large backlit LCD display provides easy viewing even in low light. See all benefits

      Enjoy your favourite FM/MW stations with just a touch on the Philips portable radio. Digital tuning and five one-touch presets make this radio easy to use. The large backlit LCD display provides easy viewing even in low light. See all benefits

        with one-touch access to pre-set stations

        • FM/MW, Digital tuning
        • Clock display
        • Battery or AC operated
        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

        Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

        Low battery indicator keeping you informed of power level

        The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.

        Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

        Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

        Power your Philips radio set with batteries or a direct mains supply, and enjoy great convenience and flexibility. When a power socket is not available or when you don't want unsightly wires trailing, simply operate the set with batteries. When you need a continuous and stable power supply, connect the set directly to a wall socket. Now you can truly enjoy the freedom of listening wherever you like.

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

        A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

        Built-in clock function

        A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

        Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

        Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

        Direct preset keys for quick access to stored radio stations

        Direct preset keys for quick access to stored radio stations

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          1.2 W RMS
          Volume control
          rotary (digital)
          Sound system
          mono

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Black

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5 mm)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW
          Station presets
          5 FM, 5 MW
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Convenience

          Backlight colour
          white
          Display Digits
          5
          Display type
          LCD display

        • Power

          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          4
          Power supply
          220 - 240  V

        • Accessories

          Others
          User Manual

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          4
          Main unit depth
          79  mm
          Main unit height
          186  mm
          Main unit width
          139  mm
          Product weight
          0.6  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC/DC adapter
        • User manual

