Other items in the box
- AC/DC adapter
- User manual
Enjoy your favourite radio
Enjoy your favourite FM/MW stations with just a touch on the Philips portable radio. Digital tuning and five one-touch presets make this radio easy to use. The large backlit LCD display provides easy viewing even in low light. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Portable Radio
Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.
The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.
Power your Philips radio set with batteries or a direct mains supply, and enjoy great convenience and flexibility. When a power socket is not available or when you don't want unsightly wires trailing, simply operate the set with batteries. When you need a continuous and stable power supply, connect the set directly to a wall socket. Now you can truly enjoy the freedom of listening wherever you like.
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.
A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.
Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.
Direct preset keys for quick access to stored radio stations
