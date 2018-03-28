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Discontinued

Portable Radio

AE5020/05

3.3

| (48) Reviews

Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

Tune in to the Philips AE5020 portable radio with DAB+ reception for clear sound. Its classic desktop design as well as DAB+ and FM pre-set stations with quick scan DAB+ radio make this the ideal radio companion.

See all benefits

Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

  • DAB+

  • FM digital tuner

  • Battery/AC powered

DAB for a clear and crackle-free radio experience

DAB for a clear and crackle-free radio experience

DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

48

Reviews

28/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The product is easy to use.

I was getting MAGIC radio on my television. I had to get my television repaired, it came back with no MAGIC radio. My daughter had a look on the internet and found me this product at a very good price. It had D.A.B. which I had not had before on a radio. The sound from this product was excellant. It tuned it self into a number of radio stations. The 3 watts is too much for my ears, when I truned the nob the wrong way.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE5020 Portable Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE5020 Portable Radio

22/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

this product is very good

What I don't understand is why there is no stereo output and if so how obtainable? Apart from this a very good tone and a fine piece of equipment the instant tuning is a major selling point. On a many other models it has to be set. Very nice.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE5020 Portable Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE5020 Portable Radio

26/10/2017

Nederland

Nederland

Geweldig

Super mooi diep en helder geluid. Onbeperkte mogelijkheden. Goede DAB ontvangst, ondanks slecht ontvangst gebied!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE5020 Draagbare radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE5020 Draagbare radio

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