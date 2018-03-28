Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
AE5020/05
Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere
Tune in to the Philips AE5020 portable radio with DAB+ reception for clear sound. Its classic desktop design as well as DAB+ and FM pre-set stations with quick scan DAB+ radio make this the ideal radio companion.
DAB+
FM digital tuner
Battery/AC powered
DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.
DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
3.3
of 5
48
Reviews
goodie
28/03/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The product is easy to use.
I was getting MAGIC radio on my television. I had to get my television repaired, it came back with no MAGIC radio. My daughter had a look on the internet and found me this product at a very good price. It had D.A.B. which I had not had before on a radio. The sound from this product was excellant. It tuned it self into a number of radio stations. The 3 watts is too much for my ears, when I truned the nob the wrong way.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE5020 Portable Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE5020 Portable Radio
Kristopha
22/12/2015
United Kingdom
this product is very good
What I don't understand is why there is no stereo output and if so how obtainable? Apart from this a very good tone and a fine piece of equipment the instant tuning is a major selling point. On a many other models it has to be set. Very nice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE5020 Portable Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE5020 Portable Radio
camin001
26/10/2017
Nederland
Geweldig
Super mooi diep en helder geluid. Onbeperkte mogelijkheden. Goede DAB ontvangst, ondanks slecht ontvangst gebied!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE5020 Draagbare radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE5020 Draagbare radio