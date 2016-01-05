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Discontinued

Portable Radio

AE5220/05

3.6

| (59) Reviews

Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

Tune in to Philips AE5220 portable radio with DAB+ reception for clear sound. Its classic desktop design as well as DAB+ and FM pre-set stations with quick scan DAB+ radio make this the ideal radio companion.

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Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

  • DAB+

  • FM digital tuner

  • Battery/AC powered

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

6 W RMS total output power

RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

Power your Philips radio set with batteries or a direct mains supply, and enjoy great convenience and flexibility. When a power socket is not available or when you don't want unsightly wires trailing, simply operate the set with batteries. When you need a continuous and stable power supply, connect the set directly to a wall socket. Now you can truly enjoy the freedom of listening wherever you like.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

59

Reviews

05/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good quality sound smart looking case fits in place providedeasy set up

Good quality for the price Easily setup nice front good design easily read front panel over all good

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE5220 Portable Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE5220 Portable Radio

20/01/2018

Nederland

Nederland

Geweldige radio

[Employee of philipsglobal] Geweldige radio. Geluid blijft constant. Mooi en kwaliteit goed. Zou er zo weer een kopen. DAB+ geweldig.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE5220 Draagbare radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE5220 Draagbare radio

27/01/2017

Nederland

Nederland

Een van de beste DAB+ radio's op de markt.

Ik heb al meerdere DAB+ radio's gekocht echter steekt deze Philips AE5220 er met kop en schouders bovenuit. De geluidskwaliteit is geweldig, een mooi en vol geluid dankzij de bass-reflex behuizing, zelfs in stereo. Dit is iets waar deze radio zich in onderscheidt. De meeste DAB+ radio's hebben slechts één luidspreker (mono) en vaak een vlak geluid. Dat kan nooit de toekomst van radio zijn. Bij deze Philips AE5220 is dat zeker niet het geval. Een mooi geluid en een gevoelige ontvangst zowel op DAB+ en FM. De bediening is eenvoudig en alles reageert zoals je dit mag verwachten. Als ik minpunten ga zoeken dan mis ik een hoofdtelefoonaansluiting, en zou een losse aan en uit knop een luxe zijn. Deze is nu gecombineerd met de volumeregelaar. Ondanks deze opmerkingen is dit een zeer prettige DAB+ radio, een echte aanrader!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE5220 Draagbare radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE5220 Draagbare radio

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