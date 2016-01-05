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Discontinued
AE5220/05
Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere
Tune in to Philips AE5220 portable radio with DAB+ reception for clear sound. Its classic desktop design as well as DAB+ and FM pre-set stations with quick scan DAB+ radio make this the ideal radio companion.
DAB+
FM digital tuner
Battery/AC powered
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Power your Philips radio set with batteries or a direct mains supply, and enjoy great convenience and flexibility. When a power socket is not available or when you don't want unsightly wires trailing, simply operate the set with batteries. When you need a continuous and stable power supply, connect the set directly to a wall socket. Now you can truly enjoy the freedom of listening wherever you like.
3.6
of 5
59
Reviews
noddi
05/01/2016
United Kingdom
good quality sound smart looking case fits in place providedeasy set up
Good quality for the price Easily setup nice front good design easily read front panel over all good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE5220 Portable Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE5220 Portable Radio
Henk660
20/01/2018
Nederland
Geweldige radio
[Employee of philipsglobal] Geweldige radio. Geluid blijft constant. Mooi en kwaliteit goed. Zou er zo weer een kopen. DAB+ geweldig.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE5220 Draagbare radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE5220 Draagbare radio
bva82
27/01/2017
Nederland
Een van de beste DAB+ radio's op de markt.
Ik heb al meerdere DAB+ radio's gekocht echter steekt deze Philips AE5220 er met kop en schouders bovenuit. De geluidskwaliteit is geweldig, een mooi en vol geluid dankzij de bass-reflex behuizing, zelfs in stereo. Dit is iets waar deze radio zich in onderscheidt. De meeste DAB+ radio's hebben slechts één luidspreker (mono) en vaak een vlak geluid. Dat kan nooit de toekomst van radio zijn. Bij deze Philips AE5220 is dat zeker niet het geval. Een mooi geluid en een gevoelige ontvangst zowel op DAB+ en FM. De bediening is eenvoudig en alles reageert zoals je dit mag verwachten. Als ik minpunten ga zoeken dan mis ik een hoofdtelefoonaansluiting, en zou een losse aan en uit knop een luxe zijn. Deze is nu gecombineerd met de volumeregelaar. Ondanks deze opmerkingen is dit een zeer prettige DAB+ radio, een echte aanrader!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE5220 Draagbare radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AE5220 Draagbare radio