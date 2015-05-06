Clear and crackle-free DAB+ radio

DAB+ (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is, on top of FM analogue transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB+ digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.