    Clock Radio

    AE8000/10
    • Enjoy thousands of Internet radio stations Enjoy thousands of Internet radio stations Enjoy thousands of Internet radio stations
    • Play Pause

      Clock Radio

      AE8000/10
        • DAB+
        • FM digital tuner
        • Headphone jack
        Enjoy Internet radio stations to suit your mood

        The vast collection of free Internet radio stations ensures an endless supply of high-quality music to suit your mood.

        Clear and crackle-free DAB+ radio

        DAB+ (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is, on top of FM analogue transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB+ digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

        DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

        DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

        Digital tuning with 20 pre-set stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

        A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

        Quick scan of DAB stations for extra convenience

        DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

        Big display for easy viewing

        The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.

        Built-in clock function

        A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

        Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

        Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          DAB
          • info display
          • menu
          • smart scan
          Station presets
          10
          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • FM stereo
          • DAB (Band III)
          • Internet Radio
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes

        • Sound

          Volume control
          rotary (digital)
          Sound system
          mono
          Output power (RMS)
          5 W

        • Connectivity

          3.5 mm headphone jack
          Yes
          Aux in
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Backlight colour
          white
          Display type
          LCD display
          Display screen type
          Dot Matrix
          Alarms
          • DAB
          • FM
          • Internet Radio

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          AC-DC adapter
          Others
          User Manual
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          Included accessories
          Remote Control with QWERTY

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          2
          Main unit height
          116  mm
          Main unit width
          220  mm
          Main unit depth
          143  mm
          Product weight
          1.19  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          287 x 170 x 153 mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.5  kg

        • Power

          DC input voltage
          9  V
          Power supply
          220 - 240  V
          Mains power
          AC 5.5 V, 1.5 A

        • Display

          Resolution
          128 x 64 pixels

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC/DC adapter
        • User manual

