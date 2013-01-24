Home
      Start your day, your way!

      This stylish radio-alarm clock AJ3123/12 looks good and wakes you up on time. It has a built-in FM radio and gives you a choice between waking up to your favourite station or the buzzer.

      Digital tuning clock radio

      Start your day, your way!

      This stylish radio-alarm clock AJ3123/12 looks good and wakes you up on time. It has a built-in FM radio and gives you a choice between waking up to your favourite station or the buzzer.

      Start your day, your way!

      This stylish radio-alarm clock AJ3123/12 looks good and wakes you up on time. It has a built-in FM radio and gives you a choice between waking up to your favourite station or the buzzer.

      Digital tuning clock radio

      Start your day, your way!

      This stylish radio-alarm clock AJ3123/12 looks good and wakes you up on time. It has a built-in FM radio and gives you a choice between waking up to your favourite station or the buzzer.

        Start your day, your way!

        Wake up to the radio or a buzzer

        Wake up to your favourite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to your favourite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to sounds from your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Easy alarm/time set

        Easy alarm/time set

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • 24-hour alarm reset
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          • Sleep timer
          Clock/Version
          Digital
          Display Digits
          4
          Display Type
          4-digit display

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          100 mW
          Sound System
          Mono
          Speaker diameter
          2.25"
          Volume Control
          digital

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM Antenna
          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Station presets
          10
          Tuner enhancement
          auto scan

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate

        • Dimensions

          Product width
          177.1  mm
          Product height
          48.1  mm
          Product depth
          122.8  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Width
          179  mm
          Packaging Height
          140  mm
          Packaging Depth
          54  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.61  kg
          Product weight
          0.53  kg

        • Power

          Battery type
          AAA
          Number of batteries
          2
          Mains power
          Yes

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

