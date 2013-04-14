2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3123/12
Wake up to sounds from your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
2.6
of 5
91
Reviews
web66
14/04/2013
Nederland
Verified buyer
Waar voor je geld
Deze klokradio heeft zelfs 2 wektijden en een digitale radio met 10 voorkeuzestations. Super compleet, zeker in verhouding tot de prijs. Het geluid kan beter.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3123 Klokradio met digitale tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3123 Klokradio met digitale tuner
Jake75
14/04/2013
Nederland
Waar voor je geld
Deze klokradio heeft zelfs 2 wektijden en een digitale radio met 10 voorkeuzestations. Super compleet, zeker in verhouding tot de prijs. Het geluid kan beter.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3123 Klokradio met digitale tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3123 Klokradio met digitale tuner
opafrans
28/12/2012
Nederland
een goede en overzichtelijke wekkerradio
heb deze wekkerradio pas in mijn bezit daar mijn oude overleden is maar met deze is alles zo makkelijk te bedienen .goed geluid wat wil een mens nog meer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3123 Klokradio met digitale tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3123 Klokradio met digitale tuner