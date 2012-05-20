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Discontinued

Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

AJ3270D/05

2.3

| (58) Reviews

Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music

Take pleasure in starting your day right - with your favourite music from your iPod/iPhone. This compact clock plays and charges the latest iPod/iPhone models, even with protective cases on. If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer.

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Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music

  • with 30-pin connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • FM, dual alarm

  • 2 W

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.3

of 5

58

Reviews

20/05/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Uitstekend

Een strak vormgegeven klokradio. Prima geluidskwaliteit. Grote, heldere cijfers in een rustige kleur. Handige koppeling met externe geluidsdrager.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3270D Klokradio voor iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3270D Klokradio voor iPod/iPhone

16/07/2012

France

France

le top de la simplicite d'utilisation

simplicité d'utilisation, excellent son, compact on peut meme utiliser l'iphone avec sa coque de protection Tiens peu de place idéal pour emmener en voyage la qualité philips!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3270D Radio-réveil pour iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3270D Radio-réveil pour iPod/iPhone

05/11/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Prima product

Het is een mooi geluid en een prettige klok. Het enige vervelende is dat wij niet goed de zenders kunnen vinden om in testellen. Is een beetje lastig zoeken.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3270D Klokradio voor iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3270D Klokradio voor iPod/iPhone

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