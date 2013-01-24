Home
    Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

    AJ3270D/05
    Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
      Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

      AJ3270D/05
      Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music

      Take pleasure in starting your day right - with your favourite music from your iPod/iPhone. This compact clock plays and charges the latest iPod/iPhone models, even with protective cases on. If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer. See all benefits

        Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music

        • with 30-pin connector
        • for iPod/iPhone
        • FM, dual alarm
        • 2 W
        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power

        Adjustable display brightness for comfortable viewing

        Adjustable display brightness for comfortable viewing

        The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.

        2 W RMS total output power

        2 W RMS total output power

        This system has 2 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone when docked

        Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone when docked

        When connected and docked, this docking system will automatically synchronise the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

        Time and alarm backup to wake up on time even with power cut

        When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod mini
          • iPod with colour display
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod touch 4th generation
          • iPod nano

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPod
          • Charging iPhone

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM Antenna
          Frequency range
          87.5-108  MHz

        • Convenience

          Clock/Version
          Digital
          Alarms
          • 24-hour alarm reset
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          • Sleep timer
          • Dual alarm time
          • iPod Alarm
          Display Enhancements
          Brightness Control
          Display Type
          5 digit display

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 W
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down
          Sound System
          Mono

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          1

        • Dimensions

          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product width
          130  mm
          Product depth
          146  mm
          Product height
          73  mm
          Packaging width
          136  mm
          Packaging depth
          209  mm
          Packaging height
          87  mm
          Gross weight
          0.95  kg

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC-DC Adapter
          • Quick Use Guide
          • User Manual
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        • Power

          Mains power
          100-240 V
          Number of batteries
          1
          Backup battery
          CR2032 (included)

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC-DC Adapter
        • Quick Use Guide
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

