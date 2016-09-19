  • 2 year warranty

      Wake up and beam!

      Every day is unique for you, the friendly Philips clock radio makes a special morning companion. Its time projection feature beams the time on any surface — just wake up, open your eyes and you'll see the time. Each morning just gets better

      Every day is unique for you, the friendly Philips clock radio makes a special morning companion. Its time projection feature beams the time on any surface — just wake up, open your eyes and you'll see the time. Each morning just gets better See all benefits

      Every day is unique for you, the friendly Philips clock radio makes a special morning companion. Its time projection feature beams the time on any surface — just wake up, open your eyes and you'll see the time. Each morning just gets better See all benefits

      Every day is unique for you, the friendly Philips clock radio makes a special morning companion. Its time projection feature beams the time on any surface — just wake up, open your eyes and you'll see the time. Each morning just gets better See all benefits

        Wake up and beam!

        with time projection

        • Time projection
        • FM, Digital tuning
        • Dual alarm
        • Battery or AC operated
        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Time Projection for an eye-opening way to tell the time

        Time Projection lets you project the time on any surface at any angle. The innovative projection system ensures that the time will always be positioned and orientated correctly. Unlike conventional LCD displays, the negative LCD display allows light to pass through without significant distortion. A powerful LED luminously lights up the negative LCD to project the light within a certain distance. With its accurate lens, the clock projects the image and even adjusts the focus to your satisfaction. No need to get up and check the time — just open your eyes!

        FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favourite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen to.

        Technical Specifications

        • Clock

          Type
          Digital
          Time format
          • 12 H
          • 24 H
          Display
          LCD

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9 mins

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM Antenna
          Tuner Bands
          • Digital tuning
          • FM
          Frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          No. of preset stations
          20

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Dual alarm time
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          • Gentle Wake
          Sleep Timer
          Yes
          Display brightness
          High/Mid/Low/Off
          Volume control
          Up/Down
          Backlight colour
          white
          Clock enhancements
          time projection

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
          Battery type
          AA size (LR6)
          Number of batteries
          4
          Power type
          AC Input, battery operated
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V

        • Dimensions

          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          76.4 x 100 x 103.5 (7.2" x 3.2" x 3.4")  mm
          Net weight
          0.27  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          210 x 131 x 98 mm (9.2" x 3.7" x 3.8")
          Gross weight
          0.363  kg

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC-DC Adapter
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          1

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC-DC Adapter
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

