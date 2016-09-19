Other items in the box
- AC-DC Adapter
- Quick start guide
- User Manual
- Warranty certificate
Wake up and beam!
Every day is unique for you, the friendly Philips clock radio makes a special morning companion. Its time projection feature beams the time on any surface — just wake up, open your eyes and you'll see the time. Each morning just gets better See all benefits
Clock Radio
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.
Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Time Projection lets you project the time on any surface at any angle. The innovative projection system ensures that the time will always be positioned and orientated correctly. Unlike conventional LCD displays, the negative LCD display allows light to pass through without significant distortion. A powerful LED luminously lights up the negative LCD to project the light within a certain distance. With its accurate lens, the clock projects the image and even adjusts the focus to your satisfaction. No need to get up and check the time — just open your eyes!
The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favourite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen to.
Clock
Alarm
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Power
Dimensions
Accessories
Loudspeakers
