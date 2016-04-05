2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ5000/12
Colour your day
Make a style statement with an elegant bedside timepiece that offers you more than its looks. This Philips AJ5000/12 clock automatically sets the right time when plugged in, and sets the right mood with multi-coloured mood lights.
Colour and light can affect how you feel. One combination can make you feel energised, and another make you feel composed. Coloured lights are also undeniably attractive and can add interest to any room. This clock radio comes with multi-colour mood-lights that can produce more than 32,000 colours — giving you a plethora of hues to choose from, whether you want light that matches your mood or your décor.
Set the mood-lights to play a loop of the colours — and enjoy a vibrant ambience. Or pause the lights to stop at a colour you simply like, or a colour that matches your room or your mood.
Have a great start to each day with your choice of wake-up call. Have a buzzer or melody wake you—or opt for your favourite radio station to rouse you from slumber. Mood-lights can also come on when your alarm sounds, making mornings ever so pleasant. The mood-lights are also designed to change colours according to how long you have snoozed after the alarm first went off. It stays green for the first ten minutes, then turns yellow for the next ten, and then becomes red to signal that you are going to be late.
3.1
of 5
66
Reviews
bataviaone
05/04/2016
Nederland
prima klokradio
Na eerst een miskoop met de AJ3115/12 nu deze. Wát een verschil. Prima eigenschappen, makkelijk te bedienen/instellen, leuk met het licht. Ziet er ook nog eens erg mooi uit. En het werkt allemaal prima!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5000 Klokradio met digitale tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5000 Klokradio met digitale tuner
bataviaone
05/04/2016
Nederland
prima klokradio
Na eerst een miskoop met de AJ3115/12 nu deze. Wát een verschil. Prima eigenschappen, makkelijk te bedienen/instellen, leuk met het licht. Ziet er ook nog eens erg mooi uit. En het werkt allemaal prima!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5000 Klokradio met digitale tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5000 Klokradio met digitale tuner
fastsilvia
17/04/2015
Italia
Sveglia,radio e luce notturna tutto in 1
Ho acquistato questa radiosveglia perchè aveva un bellissimo design. Il colore bianco mi è piaciuto molto e il fatto che funzionasse anche come luce notturna mi ha colpito molto e mi serviva proprio questa funzione per evitare le solite lucine attaccate alle prese di corrente. La radiosveglia è perfetta, i numerini si vedono benissimo e si possono regolare di luminosità. Si possono mettere 2 sveglie e regolarle come meglio si vuole, se ci si vuol svegliare con la musica oppure con il bip bip solito. Per luce notturna si puà scegliere il colore che meglio piace. E' perfetta!! consigliatissima!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5000 Radiosveglia con sintonizzazione digitale
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5000 Radiosveglia con sintonizzazione digitale