      Make a style statement with an elegant bedside timepiece that offers you more than its looks. This Philips AJ5000/12 clock automatically sets the right time when plugged in, and sets the right mood with multi-coloured mood lights.

      Make a style statement with an elegant bedside timepiece that offers you more than its looks. This Philips AJ5000/12 clock automatically sets the right time when plugged in, and sets the right mood with multi-coloured mood lights.

      Make a style statement with an elegant bedside timepiece that offers you more than its looks. This Philips AJ5000/12 clock automatically sets the right time when plugged in, and sets the right mood with multi-coloured mood lights.

      Make a style statement with an elegant bedside timepiece that offers you more than its looks. This Philips AJ5000/12 clock automatically sets the right time when plugged in, and sets the right mood with multi-coloured mood lights.

        with multi-colour mood lights

        Multi-colour mood-lights to match your style

        Multi-colour mood-lights to match your style

        Colour and light can affect how you feel. One combination can make you feel energised, and another make you feel composed. Coloured lights are also undeniably attractive and can add interest to any room. This clock radio comes with multi-colour mood-lights that can produce more than 32,000 colours — giving you a plethora of hues to choose from, whether you want light that matches your mood or your décor.

        Wake up to a melody, radio or buzzer with mood-lights

        Wake up to a melody, radio or buzzer with mood-lights

        Have a great start to each day with your choice of wake-up call. Have a buzzer or melody wake you—or opt for your favourite radio station to rouse you from slumber. Mood-lights can also come on when your alarm sounds, making mornings ever so pleasant. The mood-lights are also designed to change colours according to how long you have snoozed after the alarm first went off. It stays green for the first ten minutes, then turns yellow for the next ten, and then becomes red to signal that you are going to be late.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting electricity.

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

        Mood-lights control for colour loop or desired ambience

        Set the mood-lights to play a loop of the colours — and enjoy a vibrant ambience. Or pause the lights to stop at a colour you simply like, or a colour that matches your room or your mood.

        Plug and set the time automatically

        Take the clock out of its box, plug it in and the time is already set for you - automatically. The intelligent clock reads pre-programmed data and sets the correct time according to the default time zone. If you are living outside the default time zone, all you have to do is press the Time zone button and the clock will reset the time. No more reading manuals, no more fiddling with buttons.

        Time and alarm backup to wake up on time even with power cut

        When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

        Adjustable display brightness for comfortable viewing

        Adjustable display brightness allows you to customise the display to your needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • 24-hour alarm reset
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • Gentle Wake
          • Radio Alarm
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          • Sleep timer
          • Dual alarm time
          Clock/Version
          Digital
          Display Type
          5 digit display
          Clock Enhancements
          Backup Clock
          Display Enhancements
          Brightness Control

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM

        • Sound

          Sound System
          Mono
          Volume Control
          rotary
          Output power (RMS)
          600 mW

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate

        • Dimensions

          Packaging type
          D-box
          Gross weight
          0.6  kg
          Packaging Depth
          94  mm
          Packaging Height
          159  mm
          Packaging Width
          215  mm
          Product depth
          136  mm
          Product height
          62  mm
          Product width
          136  mm

        • Power

          Number of batteries
          1
          Backup battery
          CR2032 (included)
          Power supply
          110-240V

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

