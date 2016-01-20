2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ7000/12
Rise and shine
This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you up on time. It has built-in FM/MW radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favourite station or the buzzer.
Aluminium
20 presets
Dual alarm
Plug and set
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient, silent standby mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.
3.6
of 5
37
Reviews
Tom75
20/01/2016
Nederland
Heel tevreden
Perfecte wekkerradio,na installeren en gebruik er van ben ik heel tevreden over mijn nieuwe aankoop. De handleiding mocht iets duidelijker. Het volume na de tweede snooze is iets te hard. De prestatie is top. Knap en modern design. Display is heel mooi.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7000 Klokradio met digitale tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7000 Klokradio met digitale tuner
moortje12
02/01/2014
Nederland
Heel mooie klokradio
Zeer mooie klokradio. display is heel makkelijk in te stellen geeft geen hinderlijk licht in de slaapkamer. klok aanduiding in digital en wijzers zeer mooi is dat. radio heeft een goede ontvangst en het geluid is prima. 2x alarm dat is natuurlijk ook handig kan ieder zijn eigen wektijd instellen. dan het Aluminium aan deze klokradio, dat is een blikvanger zeer mooie uitstraling in de kamer. hij heeft ook tijdzone makkelijk in te stellen tijd. makkelijk te bedienen. ik ben heel tevreden over deze klokradio AJ7000/12 mvg m12.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7000 Klokradio met digitale tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7000 Klokradio met digitale tuner
Amploye
16/10/2012
Nederland
Kwaliteits product
Door zijn simpele bediening , en zijn moderne vormgeving is het een sieraad in de slaapkamer. De helderheid van het display is in 3 waardes in te stellen van helder naar middel en naar low, dus je heb geen verlichte slaapkamer. kortom een tevreden gebruiker. Misschien een nadeel voor andere toekomstige kopers er zit geen datum aanduiding op,maar voor mij maakte het niet uit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7000 Klokradio met digitale tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7000 Klokradio met digitale tuner