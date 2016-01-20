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Discontinued

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ7000/12

3.6

| (37) Reviews

Rise and shine

This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you up on time. It has built-in FM/MW radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favourite station or the buzzer.

See all benefits

to your favourite radio tune

Rise and shine

  • Aluminium

  • 20 presets

  • Dual alarm

  • Plug and set

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Adjustable display brightness for comfortable viewing

Adjustable display brightness for comfortable viewing

The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.

Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient, silent standby mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

37

Reviews

20/01/2016

Nederland

Nederland

Heel tevreden

Perfecte wekkerradio,na installeren en gebruik er van ben ik heel tevreden over mijn nieuwe aankoop. De handleiding mocht iets duidelijker. Het volume na de tweede snooze is iets te hard. De prestatie is top. Knap en modern design. Display is heel mooi.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7000 Klokradio met digitale tuner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7000 Klokradio met digitale tuner

02/01/2014

Nederland

Nederland

Heel mooie klokradio

Zeer mooie klokradio. display is heel makkelijk in te stellen geeft geen hinderlijk licht in de slaapkamer. klok aanduiding in digital en wijzers zeer mooi is dat. radio heeft een goede ontvangst en het geluid is prima. 2x alarm dat is natuurlijk ook handig kan ieder zijn eigen wektijd instellen. dan het Aluminium aan deze klokradio, dat is een blikvanger zeer mooie uitstraling in de kamer. hij heeft ook tijdzone makkelijk in te stellen tijd. makkelijk te bedienen. ik ben heel tevreden over deze klokradio AJ7000/12 mvg m12.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7000 Klokradio met digitale tuner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7000 Klokradio met digitale tuner

16/10/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Kwaliteits product

Door zijn simpele bediening , en zijn moderne vormgeving is het een sieraad in de slaapkamer. De helderheid van het display is in 3 waardes in te stellen van helder naar middel en naar low, dus je heb geen verlichte slaapkamer. kortom een tevreden gebruiker. Misschien een nadeel voor andere toekomstige kopers er zit geen datum aanduiding op,maar voor mij maakte het niet uit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7000 Klokradio met digitale tuner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7000 Klokradio met digitale tuner

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