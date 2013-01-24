  • 2 year warranty

    Digital tuning clock radio

    AJ7000/12
    • Rise and shine Rise and shine Rise and shine
      -{discount-value}

      Digital tuning clock radio

      AJ7000/12

      Rise and shine

      This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you up on time. It has built-in FM/MW radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favourite station or the buzzer.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        • Aluminium
        Aluminium cabinet for quality look and feel

        Aluminium cabinet for quality look and feel

        Aluminium die casting is lightweight and can withstand higher temperatures. It offers great strength and rigidity, along with good corrosion resistance.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting electricity.

        Adjustable display brightness for comfortable viewing

        Adjustable display brightness for comfortable viewing

        The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.

        Plug and set the time automatically

        Take the clock out of its box, plug it in and the time is already set for you - automatically. The intelligent clock reads pre-programmed data and sets the correct time according to the default time zone. If you are living outside the default time zone, all you have to do is press the Time zone button and the clock will reset the time. No more reading manuals, no more fiddling with buttons.

        Time and alarm backup to wake up on time even with power cut

        When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • dual alarm
          • Snooze
          Clock/Version
          • Digital
          • Analogue
          Display Type
          LCD
          Clock Enhancements
          • Backup Clock
          • DST
          • Time zone
          Display enhancements
          brightness control

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW
          • Digital tuning

        • Sound

          Sound System
          Mono
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate
          • AC power adapter

        • Dimensions

          Product width
          134  mm
          Product height
          112  mm
          Product depth
          42  mm
          Weight
          0.4  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.5  kg
          Packaging depth
          114  mm
          Packaging height
          148  mm
          Packaging width
          159  mm

        • Power

          Battery type
          CR2032 (backup)
          Number of batteries
          1
          Mains power
          AC adapter, 220-240 V input

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate
        • AC power adapter

