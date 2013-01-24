Home
      Start each day right with your favourite music from your iPod/iPhone. With built-in Bass Reflex speakers, this sleek docking system delivers rich, deep bass and powerful sound. If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer with its dual alarm. See all benefits

        • with 30-pin connector
        • for iPod/iPhone
        • FM, dual alarm
        • 20 W
        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

        All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

        With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod/iPhone through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, you can navigate speedily yet simply through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone when docked

        Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone when docked

        When connected and docked, this docking system will automatically synchronise the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient, silent standby mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

        20 W RMS total output power

        20 W RMS total output power

        RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod mini
          • iPod with colour display
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod 6th Generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM Antenna

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPod
          • Charging iPhone
          • Play and Pause
          • Next and Previous track
          • Fast forward and reverse
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle play

        • Convenience

          Clock/Version
          Digital
          Alarms
          • 24-hour alarm reset
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          • Sleep timer
          • dual alarm

        • Sound

          Sound System
          Stereo
          Output power (RMS)
          20 W
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          MP3-Link
          3.5 mm stereo input

        • Dimensions

          Product width
          290  mm
          Product height
          160  mm
          Product depth
          113  mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC-DC Adapter
          • User Manual
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC-DC Adapter
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

