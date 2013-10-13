  • 2 year warranty

    docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

    AJ7050D/12
    • Wake up to great music Wake up to great music Wake up to great music
      -{discount-value}

      Wake up to great music

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning connector, and get rich and clear sound. This chic alarm clock radio features an extra USB port that allow you to charge an additional device at once and wakes you in time See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Wake up to great music

        with this iPod/iPhone/iPad docking station

        • with Lightning connector
        • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
        • USB port for charging
        • 8 W, FM, Dual alarm
        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Enjoy your favourite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while it's playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

        8 W RMS total output power

        8 W RMS total output power

        This system has a 8W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked

        Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked

        When connected and docked, this docking system will automatically synchronise the clock with your iPod/iPhone/iPad within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

        Weekday/weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Weekday/weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient feature saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Wake up to your iPod/iPhone/iPad music or radio tunes

        Wake up to the music that you love the most. Select your favourite radio station or soothing tunes from your iPod/iPhone/iPad and make a difference to your mornings. The clock starts to play your selection softly, with gradual increases in volume, until it reaches the volume level of your choice. Now you can control how you wake up and start your day right every single time.

        Time and alarm backup to wake up on time even with power cut

        When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPad with Retina display
          • iPad mini

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPhone 5

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod touch 5th generation
          • iPod nano 7th generation

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPhone
          • Charging iPod
          • Fast forward and reverse
          • Play and Pause
          • Next and Previous track

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Frequency range
          87.5-108  MHz
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM Antenna

        • Clock

          Type
          Digital
          Time format
          • 12 H
          • 24 H

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Alarm source
          • Dock
          • FM radio
          • Buzzer
          24-hour alarm reset
          Yes
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9 mins
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LCD
          Backlight colour
          White
          Display Enhancements
          Brightness Control

        • Sound

          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Output power (RMS)
          8 W
          Volume control
          up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2
          Main Speaker
          Bass Reflex Speaker System

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          Yes
          USB
          USB 2.0 x 1

        • USB Charging

          Yes
          Yes
          5 V, 2.1 A
          Yes

        • Power

          Mains power
          100-240 V, 50/60 Hz
          Power type
          AC input
          Backup battery
          AA (not included)
          Number of batteries
          2

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          263 x 163 x 135  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          319 x 227 x 185 mm
          Weight
          1.13  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          2.1  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          World Wide Warranty leaflet
          Yes

